

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD), a semiconductor company, said on Monday that it plans to invest up to GBP 2 billion over the next five years in the UK to boost AI innovation and expand access to the compute resources required for long-term economic growth.



AMD also announced collaboration with Imperial College London to advance computational science and to support research that relies on large-scale computing resources.



The semiconductor company and Imperial College also intend to explore opportunities to optimize AI models, scientific workflows, and data-intensive applications on AMD compute platforms, and others.



In addition, AMD is collaborating with Oriole Networks in support of the UK's Advanced Research and Invention Agency (ARIA) Scaling Inference Lab.



AMD and Dell Technologies are also working with the University of Cambridge to boost national AI infrastructure footprint, including the new Zenith AI supercomputer and the Sunrise fusion AI system developed in collaboration with the United Kingdom Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA).



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