

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Monday.



The yen rose to near 1-month highs of 184.01 against the euro and 114.58 against the Canadian dollar, from early lows of 185.00 and 115.03, respectively.



Against the pound and the Swiss franc, the yen advanced to nearly a 3-week high of 212.94 and more than a 1-month high of 200.33, respectively.



The yen edged up to 159.85 against the U.S. dollar, from an early 1-month low of 160.39.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 181.00 against the euro, 113.00 against the loonie, 210.00 against the pound, 198.00 against the franc and 157.00 against the greenback.



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