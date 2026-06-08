Vancouver, British Columbia and Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2026) - Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd (TSX: SXGC) (ASX: SX2) (OTCQX: SXGCF) (FSE: MV3) ("SXGC", "SX2" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares will be added to the S&P/TSX Composite Index effective at the opening of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") on Monday, June 22, 2026. The S&P/TSX Composite Index is the headline benchmark for Canadian equities and the reference index for a broad base of institutional funds, index strategies and exchange-traded products. Inclusion reflects the Company's scale, trading liquidity and growing profile among Canadian and international investors.

Michael Hudson, President & CEO, states: "We are proud to join the S&P/TSX Composite Index. Few companies move from discovery to a Composite constituent in the space of a few years, and reaching this point reflects the work of our team across Australia and Canada, the trust of our shareholders, and the support of the communities, partners and government stakeholders who have backed Sunday Creek. Index inclusion broadens our access to passive and institutional capital and raises our profile as we advance one of the highest-grade gold-antimony pre-development projects globally. We are grateful for the recognition and equally clear-eyed about what remains: the disciplined work of advancing Sunday Creek towards further discovery and development."

About Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Limited (TSX: SXGC) (ASX: SX2) (OTCQX: SXGCF) (FSE: MV3)

Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. (TSX: SXGC) (ASX: SX2) (OTCQX: SXGCF), is defining a leading gold-antimony project at the Sunday Creek Gold-Antimony Project, located 60 km north of Melbourne, Australia. Sunday Creek is a significant gold and antimony drill discovery in a Tier 1 location, with high-grade drill results including 85 composite intersections exceeding 100 g/t Au from 119.6 km of drilling. The mineralization follows a "Golden Ladder" structure over 12 km of strike length, with structures tested from surface to 1,100 m depth.

Sunday Creek's strategic value is enhanced by its dual-metal profile, pairing gold with antimony, a metal the Western world relies on for defence and semiconductor applications. That profile has gained significance following China's export restrictions on antimony. Southern Cross' inclusion in the US Defense Industrial Base Consortium (DIBC) and Australia's AUKUS-related legislative changes position it as a potential key Western antimony supplier.

Technical fundamentals further strengthen the investment case, with preliminary metallurgical work showing non-refractory mineralization suitable for conventional processing and gold recoveries of 93% to 98% through gravity and flotation.

With a strong cash position, 1,392 Ha of strategic freehold land ownership, and a 200 km drill program planned through Q1 2027, SXGC is well placed to advance this globally significant gold-antimony discovery in a tier-one jurisdiction.

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For ASX Compliance: This announcement has been approved for release by the Board of Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd.

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions and accordingly, actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. You are hence cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include words or expressions such as "proposed", "will", "subject to", "near future", "in the event", "would", "expect", "prepared to" and other similar words or expressions. Factors that could cause future results or events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements include but are not limited to: The Company's inclusion in the S&P/TSX Composite Index becoming effective at the opening of trading on TSX on Monday, June 22, 2026 (if at all); the anticipated benefits (if any) of the inclusion in S&P/TSX Composite Index resulting in enhanced market visibility, trading liquidity and broader investor access; the inclusion being an indicator of progress or milestones achieved to date; the potential quantity and grade of the Sunday Creek Exploration Target which is preliminary in nature, as there has been insufficient exploration to estimate a mineral resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a mineral resource; general business, economic, competitive, political, social uncertainties; the state of capital markets; unforeseen events, developments, or factors causing any of the expectations, assumptions, and other factors ultimately being inaccurate or irrelevant; and other risks described in the Company's documents filed with Canadian or Australian (under code SX2) securities regulatory authorities. You can find further information with respect to these and other risks in filings made by the Company with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada or Australia (under code SX2), as applicable, and available for the Company in Canada at www.sedarplus.ca or in Australia at www.asx.com.au (under code SX2). Documents are also available at www.southerncrossgold.com The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300483

Source: Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd.