

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Worries about the flare-up in the Middle East as well as the fading hype surrounding artificial intelligence impacted market sentiment heavily at the onset of the new week.



Wall Street Futures are directionless. Benchmarks in Europe are trading on a mostly negative note amidst anxiety ahead of a likely interest rate hike by the European Central Bank. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a heavily negative note.



Dollar Index is firm around the flatline. Bond yields have hardened across regions as renewed Middle East tensions as exacerbated inflation and growth worries.



Both the crude oil benchmarks have spiked more than 4 percent after Iran and Israel exchanged missile strikes. Gold has also lost more than a percent. Cryptocurrencies however rebounded.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 50,786.00, down 0.16% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,407.30, up 0.32% Germany's DAX at 24,596.34, down 0.72% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,369.97, up 0.02% France's CAC 40 at 8,180.09, down 0.46% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,034.25, down 0.46% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 64,096.00, down 3.74% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,625.10, down 0.70% (June 5) China's Shanghai Composite at 3,959.34, down 1.70% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 24,657.06, down 1.22% South Korea's KOSPI at 7,484.41, down 8.29%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 100.09, up 0.02% EUR/USD at 1.1517, down 0.03% GBP/USD at 1.3329, down 0.09% USD/JPY at 160.02, down 0.19% AUD/USD at 0.7051, up 0.06% USD/CAD at 1.3946, up 0.09%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.563%, up 0.48% Germany at 3.0552%, up 0.53% France at 3.712%, up 0.57% U.K. at 4.9460%, up 0.82% Japan at 2.715%, up 2.38%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Aug) at $96.99, up 4.19%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jul) at $94.76, up 4.66%. Gold Futures (Aug) at $4,318.32, down 1.08%. Silver Futures (Jul) at $67.26, down 2.67%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $63,314.82, up 1.29% Ethereum at $1,661.71, up 1.69% BNB at $597.54, up 0.66% XRP at $1.14, down 0.47% Solana at $66.05, up 1.36%



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