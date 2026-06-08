

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone investor confidence improved for the second straight month in June, signalling economic stabilization to continue over the coming months, survey data from the behavioral research institute Sentix showed Monday.



The investor sentiment index rose more-than-expected to -13.4 in June from -16.4 in May. The score was forecast to rise to -13.8.



The indicator improved for the second straight month following the sharp downturn in economic sentiment in March and April triggered by the fallout from the war in the Middle East and the surge in crude oil prices.



However, the survey showed that the recovery in the euro area is less dynamic than in the leading economic regions but the currency bloc is benefiting from positive international environment.



The current situation index posted -20.0 in June compared to -21.5 in the previous month. At the same time, the expectations index rose markedly to -6.5 from -11.3.



Data revealed that the German economy continued to lag behind the global recovery. The economic confidence index climbed to -28.5 in June from -30.9 in the prior month.



'The German economy thus remains the problem child among the major economic regions and has so far been able to benefit only to a limited extent from the international upturn,' Sentix said. 'The government continues to lack the political clout to tackle long-overdue reforms.'



The current situation index dropped to the lowest level since February 2025. The index posted -42.5 compared to -42.3 in May. On the other hand, the expectations indicator rose to -13.3 from -18.8.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News