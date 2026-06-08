Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2026) - Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: ATMY) (OTCQB: ATMYF) (FSE: K8J0) (the "Company" or "Antimony Resources" or "ATMY") is pleased to announce that it has received assay results from rock samples collected during the trenching program at the South Zone at Bald Hill. These samples originate from trenches excavated along a distance of over 200 meters along the zone during the winter.

Highlights

Assays for rock samples have been received from the South Zone at Bald Hill.

Values from 38 samples collected over a distance of 200 meters during the trenching program average 19.5% antimony (Sb) with values up to 44.2% Sb.

The South Zone is located approximately 900 meters south of the Main Zone.

The zone trends in a Northwest-Southeast direction similar to the Main Zone.

The South Zone trend appears to be parallel but off set from the Main Zone.

Drilling will be conducted in this area as part of the ongoing "Regional Exploration Program" being carried out this spring.

These results outline a new area of potential for antimony mineralization separate from the Main Zone.

The South Zone is one of the "New Zones" defined by recent investigations on the property.

Note that these are "grab samples" from the exposed veins in the trenches and may not be representative of the final grade of mineralization. in the South Zone.

The South Zone is one of the "New Zones" of stibnite-bearing antimony mineralization recently identified by ATMY (see Press Release Dated March 26 2026). The samples reported in this release were collected from a series of trenches completed last winter across the South Zone over a distance of approximately 200 meters. The mineralization uncovered is described as consisting of stibnite occurring associated with brecciated sediments.

Table 1: Assay Results from Rock Samples from the South Zone At Bald Hill

Note that these are "grab samples" from the exposed veins in the trenches and may not be representative of the final grade of mineralization. in the South Zone.

South Zone Samples Sample Number Northing Easting Sb % Au ppb As % 1734787 5060622 733266 20.70 6 < 0.01 1734788 5060627 733267 37.70 11 0.02 1734789 5060628 733266 27.20 7 0.02 1734790 5060621 733271 9.02 5 0.01 1734791 5060623 733270 21.50 < 5 < 0.01 1734792 5060621 733274 7.06 15 0.03 1734793 5060621 733271 16.50 7 < 0.01 1734794 5060621 733273 17.20 6 < 0.01 1734795 5060622 733268 14.70 8 < 0.01 1734796 5060628 733267 17.40 5 0.03 1734797 5060619 733273 34.10 9 < 0.01 1734798 5060561 733314 6.23 12 0.05 1734799 5060559 733313 27.80 17 0.03 1734800 5060557 733310 7.62 9 0.01 2303951 5060557 733309 22.20 21 0.01 2303952 5060556 733308 9.42 17 0.06 2303953 5060556 733308 16.80 14 < 0.01 2303954 5060555 733307 17.40 16 < 0.01 2303955 5060571 733304 2.08 14 < 0.01 2303956 5060572 733307 34.50 20 < 0.01 2303957 5060573 733309 35.00 10 < 0.01 2303958 5060576 733312 3.18 < 5 0.04 2303959 5060577 733316 8.22 6 < 0.01 2303960 5060582 733307 20.40 8 0.04 2303961 5060581 733306 27.50 < 5 0.02 2303962 5060580 733305 23.50 13 0.04 2303963 5060580 733305 13.20 < 5 < 0.01 2303964 5060579 733304 29.70 13 0.04 2303965 5060579 733304 10.10 < 5 0.01 2303966 5060582 733304 29.60 8 0.02 2303967 5060601 733293 7.75 < 5 0.02 2303968 5060601 733293 27.40 < 5 < 0.01 2303969 5060601 733293 19.40 < 5 < 0.01 2303970 5060601 733293 13.90 < 5 < 0.01 2303971 5060584 733308 44.20 9 0.02 2303972 5060584 733308 16.00 24 0.1 2303973 5060584 733308 22.60 15 0.04 2303974 5060691 733227 0.02 < 5 0.0157

Figure 1: Trench Locations at South Zone. Note location of past trench (2024) in yellow and past drilling (2024). ATMY winter trenching outlines are in orange.

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Figure 2: Sample Locations from Bald Hill South Zone. Note location of Marcus and Central Zones are included. Assays are Pending on the Marcus and Central Zone.

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https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8411/300491_fc52bee4d4caab0c_002full.jpg

Mr. James Atkinson PGeo, CEO of Antimony Resources, commented, "The assays from the 2026 winter trench program at the South Zone have returned very high-grade results. These samples indicate the expanded potential offered by the New Zones on mineralization identified by field staff at Bald Hill. The field staff should be commended for obtaining these results during the winter.

We note that these assay values for antimony are similar to previously released results obtained in this area in 2024 (9.2% Sb over 2.6 meters) but show that the mineralized zone is much larger than previously thought.

Our next drilling program has already begun and will test the extent of mineralization in this and the other recently defined New Zones."

Mr. Atkinson continues: "The recent visit by staff of the New Brunswick Minister of Natural Resources detailed in our recent Press Release (May 1, 2026) allowed us to showcase our Project. We thank the NB Natural Resources staff for taking time from their busy schedules to visit our site. Their follow-up comments highlight the support of the New Brunswick government for mining and the importance of the Bald Hill Antimony deposit in the province."

The figure below shows the relative location of the explored areas on the Bald Hill Project. On it we can see the location of the Main Zone and the "New Zones" in the northern part of the original claim (4633). Other claims which comprise the property are also identified. A significant amount of the large property (over 3700 Hectares) is still to be investigated.

The next phase of exploration will include an airborne magnetic and electromagnetic survey, soil sampling, geological mapping and sampling. Further trenching will be completed in areas of interest.

Figure 3: Areas of known Antimony Mineralization on the Bald Hill Property. Note: SR1 and SR2 Soil Anomalies are currently being explored while trenching has been completed on the Marcus, Central and South Zones.

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QA/QC

Samples The bags are sealed and placed in larger canvas bags for shipment to the Activation Labs Processing facility in Fredericton where they are crushed and prepared for shipment to the assay lab in Ancaster Ontario. The samples are analyzed using Actlabs Method Code 1E3 Aqua Regia ICPOES for the multi element and Code 1A2 Fire Assay AA for gold.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC) samples are inserted in the sample runs which include a known standard for antimony and gold, a core duplicate, a blank, and a pulp duplicate. Activation Labs also has standard QA/QC protocols which are reported with each assay batch.

Activation Laboratories in an internationally accredited assay Laboratory.

Bald Hill Antimony Project - A Project with Significant Antimony Potential

Highlights

Bald Hill is a well-known, high-grade antimony deposit in southern New Brunswick, Canada.

Assays indicate that Bald Hill is the highest-grade antimony deposit in North America with mineable widths indicated by drilling.

Drilling has outlined an antimony deposit in the Main Zone over 600 meters long and to a depth of at least 350 meters. The mineralization is open in all directions.

Widths of mineralization average 4 to 5 meters and grades average 3% to 4% antimony.

NI-43-101 Technical Report: The estimated potential quantity and grade of the drilled area from the 2025 Technical Report, which is the target of our exploration, is reported in the Technical Reports approximately 2.7 million tonnes with a grade between 3% and 4% antimony 1 . For more details on the Potential of the project as described by the author of the Technical Report please consult the NI43-101 which has been filed on SEDAR. Antimony Resources Corp. has not completed enough work to confirm this estimate. The potential quantity and grade are conceptual in nature as there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.

The estimated potential quantity and grade of the drilled area from the 2025 Technical Report, which is the target of our exploration, is reported in the Technical Reports approximately 2.7 million tonnes with a grade between 3% and 4% antimony Potential to expand based on recently discovered targets and additional claims added to the property to the west, south and east.

New Zones outlined by Soil Sampling approximately 3 kilometres south of the Main Zone on the newly acquired Second Run Claim.

(1)NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT: BALD HILL ANTIMONY PROJECT SOUTHERN NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA. NTS 21G/09, Prepared for Antimony Resources March 2, 2026. Prepared By John Langton, M.Sc., P. GEO., JPL GeoServices, Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada.

The technical contents of this news release were reviewed and approved by Jim Atkinson, MSc., P. Geo., President and CEO of Antimony Resources Corp. who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: ATMY) (OTCQB: ATMYF) (FSE: K8J0)

Antimony Resources Corp. is an exploration and development company focused exclusively on Antimony. The Company's management team possesses extensive experience in financing, exploration, development and mining. The Company is focused on becoming a significant North American producer of antimony.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300491

Source: Antimony Resources Corp.