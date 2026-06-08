Bending Spoons S.p.A. ("Bending Spoons"), a leading technology company, announces today that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of its ordinary shares.

The timing of the offering, number of shares to be offered, and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Bending Spoons has applied to list its ordinary shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "BSP."

Goldman Sachs International, J.P. Morgan, and Allen Company LLC are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Wells Fargo Securities, BofA Securities, Jefferies, Evercore ISI, BNP Paribas, Mizuho, Societe Generale, Crédit Agricole CIB, IMI Intesa Sanpaolo, UniCredit, and Banca Akros Gruppo Banco BPM are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, including effectiveness of such registration statement, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be commenced or completed, or as to the actual size, price, or other terms of the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus related to the proposed offering, when available, may be obtained from:

Goldman Sachs Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at +1 (866) 471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com;

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.com; or

Allen Company LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 711 Fifth Avenue, 9th floor, New York, New York 10022, by telephone at +1 (212) 339-2220, or by email at allenprospectus@allenco.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy these securities be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

About Bending Spoons

Bending Spoons is built on the conviction that operational excellence enables efficient growth through acquisitions. It acquires digital businesses, implements deep transformations and ongoing optimizations to sustainably expand earnings, and reinvests in additional acquisitions, thereby continuing the compounding cycle. The company has executed this strategy for more than a decade and, to date, has never sold a material business.

Bending Spoons strives to envision the most successful version of an acquired business, and works to close the gap between its current state and that vision as quickly and completely as possible. The transformation is typically deep and entails reorganizing teams, overhauling technology, redesigning user interfaces, accelerating product development, and enhancing marketing and monetization. AI is often both a central component of the vision and a key tool in implementing the transformation.

Bending Spoons' performance is driven by its Platform comprising its people, proprietary technologies, and proprietary data and reflects an intense focus on achieving exceptional talent density, cultural strength, and technical capabilities.

Bending Spoons' main businesses include AOL, Brightcove, Eventbrite, Evernote, Harvest, komoot, Remini, StreamYard, Vimeo, and WeTransfer. In March 2026, the company served over 500 million monthly active users and more than 9 million monthly paying customers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260608541250/en/

Contacts:

For further information please contact:

Christy Keenan

Bending Spoons S.p.A.

ck@bendingspoons.com

Darren McDermott

Brunswick Group U.S.

bendingspoonsus@brunswickgroup.com