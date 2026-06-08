Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 08.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Explorer vor Durchbruch? 2 Kilometer Anomalie - trifft diese Aktie jetzt den Jackpot?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 881026 | ISIN: FI0009005987 | Ticker-Symbol: RPL
Tradegate
08.06.26 | 13:43
25,140 Euro
+0,68 % +0,170
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,05025,09013:55
25,06025,09013:55
PR Newswire
08.06.2026 13:30 Uhr
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

UPM-Kymmene Oyj: UPM delivers purpose-built adhesive solutions for demanding label applications

(UPM, Helsinki, June 8, 2026 at 14:00 EEST)

HELSINKI, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UPM is simplifying adhesive selection with purpose-built solutions designed for demanding label applications. UPM PharmaSure for pharmaceuticals, UPM Vetro for wine and spirits, and UPM Endurance for oil and industrial chemicals help customers choose the right adhesive performance for each end-use. All are part of the UPM Raflatac label material offering.

Demanding label applications place requirements on adhesives that general-purpose solutions cannot meet. Pharmaceutical packaging must maintain integrity through sterilization cycles, cold-chain storage and small-diameter vials. Wine and spirits labels face humidity, chilled display and ice bucket immersion. Industrial labels must hold on to challenging substrates under chemical exposure, mechanical strain and hot-fill conditions. Each of these environments carries its own technical requirements, regulatory context and consequences when a label fails.

UPM's adhesive formulations are built on decades of experience in these challenging applications and on a global innovation network. UPM PharmaSure, UPM Vetro and UPM Endurance address the range of conditions relevant to each respective industry and are supported by pre-assessed performance data and application documentation. This supports qualification and regulatory processes for converters and brand owners.

"With demanding label applications, adhesive selection is a critical decision. Our purpose-built adhesive solutions help our customers choose the right performance for their end-use," says Christian Szameit, Senior Vice President, Global Markets at UPM Adhesive Materials.

Click here to download images.

For more information, please contact:
Helena Lamberg, Vice President, Marketing, Sustainability and Communications, UPM Adhesive Materials, helena.lamberg@upm.com, +358 40 5681055

UPM, Media relations
Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EEST
tel. +358 40 588 3284
media@upm.com

UPM Adhesive Materials
UPM Adhesive Materials provides high-performance, innovative self-adhesive products, including label materials, graphics solutions, and specialty tapes, as well as reliable services close to customers. We are one of UPM's fastest-growing global businesses employing around 3,300 professionals. In 2025, our sales reached nearly €1.7 billion ($1.95 billion). Read more: adhesivematerials.upm.com

Follow UPM Adhesive Materials on LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram

UPM

UPM is a material solutions company, renewing products and entire value chains with an extensive portfolio of renewable fibres, advanced materials, decarbonization solutions, and communication papers. Our performance in sustainability has been recognized by third parties, including EcoVadis and the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. We operate globally and employ approximately 15,100 people worldwide, with annual sales of approximately €9.7 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
UPM - we renew the everyday

Read more: upm.com

Follow us on LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram | UPM materialsolutions WeRenewTheEveryday

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/upm-kymmene-oyj/r/upm-delivers-purpose-built-adhesive-solutions-for-demanding-label-applications,c4358486

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/upm-kymmene-oyj/i/upm-admat-transform-26,c3544426

UPM AdMat Transform 26

https://news.cision.com/upm-kymmene-oyj/i/upm-solutions-eyedrops-3103-december-2025,c3544427

UPM Solutions Eyedrops 3103 December 2025

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/upm-delivers-purpose-built-adhesive-solutions-for-demanding-label-applications-302793913.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.