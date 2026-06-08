UPM-Kymmene Oyj: UPM delivers purpose-built adhesive solutions for demanding label applications

(UPM, Helsinki, June 8, 2026 at 14:00 EEST)

HELSINKI, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UPM is simplifying adhesive selection with purpose-built solutions designed for demanding label applications. UPM PharmaSure for pharmaceuticals, UPM Vetro for wine and spirits, and UPM Endurance for oil and industrial chemicals help customers choose the right adhesive performance for each end-use. All are part of the UPM Raflatac label material offering.

Demanding label applications place requirements on adhesives that general-purpose solutions cannot meet. Pharmaceutical packaging must maintain integrity through sterilization cycles, cold-chain storage and small-diameter vials. Wine and spirits labels face humidity, chilled display and ice bucket immersion. Industrial labels must hold on to challenging substrates under chemical exposure, mechanical strain and hot-fill conditions. Each of these environments carries its own technical requirements, regulatory context and consequences when a label fails.

UPM's adhesive formulations are built on decades of experience in these challenging applications and on a global innovation network. UPM PharmaSure, UPM Vetro and UPM Endurance address the range of conditions relevant to each respective industry and are supported by pre-assessed performance data and application documentation. This supports qualification and regulatory processes for converters and brand owners.

"With demanding label applications, adhesive selection is a critical decision. Our purpose-built adhesive solutions help our customers choose the right performance for their end-use," says Christian Szameit, Senior Vice President, Global Markets at UPM Adhesive Materials.

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For more information, please contact:

Helena Lamberg, Vice President, Marketing, Sustainability and Communications, UPM Adhesive Materials, helena.lamberg@upm.com, +358 40 5681055

UPM, Media relations

Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EEST

tel. +358 40 588 3284

media@upm.com

UPM Adhesive Materials

UPM Adhesive Materials provides high-performance, innovative self-adhesive products, including label materials, graphics solutions, and specialty tapes, as well as reliable services close to customers. We are one of UPM's fastest-growing global businesses employing around 3,300 professionals. In 2025, our sales reached nearly €1.7 billion ($1.95 billion). Read more: adhesivematerials.upm.com

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UPM

UPM is a material solutions company, renewing products and entire value chains with an extensive portfolio of renewable fibres, advanced materials, decarbonization solutions, and communication papers. Our performance in sustainability has been recognized by third parties, including EcoVadis and the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. We operate globally and employ approximately 15,100 people worldwide, with annual sales of approximately €9.7 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

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