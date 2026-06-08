Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2026) - Bravada Gold Corporation (TSXV: BVA) (FSE: BRTN) ("Bravada" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Paul West-Sells as President, Chief Executive Officer and director of the Company. Joseph A. Kizis, Jr. has transitioned to Vice President, Exploration of the Company and will remain on the Company's board of directors.

Lawrence Page, K.C., Board Chairman stated, "We are pleased to have attracted to Bravada a mining leader with Dr. Paul West-Sells' skills and experience. We believe this is a testament to the quality of our portfolio of projects, most notably the Wind Mountain project in Nevada. With a strong balance sheet and a high-quality gold development project in one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world, we believe we have the right team to explore, advance, and derisk the project, as well as introduce Wind Mountain to investors.

"Joe Kizis has been an integral officer of the Company since its inception. His expertise in exploration of Wind Mountain has transitioned it from the exploration to the development phase. Paul and Joe will work closely together as Wind Mountain rapidly advances into the development phase."

Dr. West-Sells, President and CEO stated, "I am very excited to join the Bravada team. I believe that the Wind Mountain project is a great brownfield gold project and I look forward to working with the team to help develop it. I started my career in Nevada and am pleased to have the opportunity to return to Nevada and unlock the value of Bravada's excellent portfolio of projects."

Dr. Paul West Sells

Dr. Paul West-Sells brings a wealth of experience from a distinguished career spanning over three decades in the mining industry. He previously held various technical and senior executive roles at Western Copper and Gold Corporation between 2006 and 2024, including Chief Operating Officer, Chief Executive Officer, and President. During his tenure, Dr. West-Sells led the advancement of the Casino Project through multiple feasibility studies, environmental assessment and permitting efforts, and extensive engagement of key governmental, strategic, and financial stakeholders. Earlier in his career, Dr. West-Sells worked with major mining companies such as BHP, Placer Dome, and Barrick in senior technical roles focused on Research & Development and Project Development and he currently sits on the boards of Chesapeake Gold Corp., Surge Copper Corp., and Cascadia Minerals Ltd. He holds a Ph.D. in Metallurgical Engineering from the University of British Columbia.

Dr. West-Sells has been granted 300,000 incentive stock options exercisable to purchase common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.92 per share for a period of five years. The stock options are subject to the terms and conditions of Bravada's stock option plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Private Placement

In connection with his appointment, Dr. West-Sells will participate in a non-brokered private placement totaling $200,000. He will purchase 285,715 common shares of Bravada at a price of $0.70 per share. Shares purchased pursuant to this private placement will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from their date of issuance and proceeds will be used for general working capital. The private placement is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Dr. West-Sells' participation in the private placement is considered to be a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as the fair market value of the participation in the private placement by Dr. West-Sells does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101.

About Bravada

Bravada is a long-established exploration and development company with a portfolio of high-quality properties in Nevada, one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world. Utilizing a modified joint-venture business model, Bravada has successfully identified and advanced properties with the potential to host high-margin deposits while successfully attracting partners to fund later stages of project development. Bravada's value is underpinned by a substantial gold and silver resource with a positive PEA study conducted in 2022 on a Phase I portion of the Wind Mountain deposit, and additional Phases are being evaluated for the project as part of an ongoing Pre-Feasibility Assessment. In addition, the Company has significant upside potential from possible new discoveries at its other exploration properties.

Since 2005, the Company has signed 33 earn-in joint-venture agreements for its properties with 20 publicly traded companies, as well as a similar number of property-acquisition agreements with private individuals. Bravada currently has eight projects in its portfolio, consisting of 782 claims for approximately 6,329 ha in two of Nevada's most prolific gold trends. Most of the projects host encouraging drill intercepts of gold and already have drill targets developed.

Several videos are available on the Company's website that describe Bravada's major properties, answering investors commonly asked questions. Simply click on this link:

https://bravadagold.com/projects/project-videos/.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities referred to in this news release have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons, absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Lawrence Page, K.C., Chairman & Director, Bravada Gold Corporation

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. These statements are based on a number of assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions regarding general economic conditions, interest rates, commodity markets, regulatory and governmental approvals for the company's projects, and the availability of financing for the company's development projects on reasonable terms. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, the timing and receipt of government and regulatory approvals, and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. Bravada Gold Corporation does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300444

Source: Bravada Gold Corporation