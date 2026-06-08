Sempra Infrastructure Names Bhavesh "Bob" Patel Incoming Chief Executive Officer

HOUSTON, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra Infrastructure, a subsidiary of Sempra (NYSE: SRE), today announced that Bhavesh "Bob" Patel has been named incoming chief executive officer. He will assume this role upon the closing of a KKR-led consortium's previously announced acquisition of a majority ownership interest in the company. Patel will also join Sempra Infrastructure's board of directors. Justin Bird will continue to serve as chairman of the board of directors and chief executive officer of Sempra Infrastructure through the close of the acquisition, after which he will continue to serve as executive vice president at Sempra, while also serving on the Sempra Infrastructure Board of Directors.

"Bob is a highly accomplished and respected global executive with deep experience leading complex energy, chemicals and industrial businesses," said Justin Bird, current chief executive officer of Sempra Infrastructure. "He brings a strong track record of building high-performing organizations, driving operational excellence and executing disciplined growth strategies, and we believe he is the right leader to guide Sempra Infrastructure in its next chapter of growth and build on the strong foundation the team has created."

Patel brings nearly forty years of leadership experience across the global chemicals and energy sectors. Most recently, he served as president of Standard Industries, a leading global industrials company, and previously as chief executive officer of LyondellBasell, one of the world's largest chemical companies. Throughout his career, Patel has led large, complex and geographically diverse organizations across the Americas, Europe and Asia, with deep expertise in operational leadership and long-term value creation.

"Sempra Infrastructure is well positioned to help meet growing global demand for reliable energy resources and I have been impressed by what Justin and the team have built," said Bob Patel, incoming chief executive officer of Sempra Infrastructure. "The company has established a leading energy infrastructure platform in North America, supported by a talented team and a culture grounded in safety and execution. I look forward to building on that momentum in the years ahead."

The leadership transition comes as a KKR-led consortium prepares to acquire a majority ownership interest in Sempra Infrastructure, as announced in September 2025. Upon closing, the consortium will hold a 65% equity stake, while Sempra will retain a 25% interest alongside Abu Dhabi Investment Authority's (ADIA) existing 10% stake. This transaction underscores a shared commitment to Sempra Infrastructure's long-term growth and its pivotal role in developing critical energy infrastructure to help meet rising global energy demand. It also reflects the confidence of some of the leading global investors in the company's vision, strategy and ability to deliver safe, reliable and sustainable energy solutions.

"Over the past few years, we have developed a strong and strategic partnership with the Sempra Infrastructure team and have tremendous respect for the business they have built," said James Cunningham, partner at KKR. "Bob's experience leading large-scale global organizations makes him exceptionally well-suited to lead the company forward and help accelerate its long-term growth."

About Bhavesh "Bob" Patel

Bhavesh V. (Bob) Patel previously served as president of Standard Industries, a global industrials company. Prior to joining Standard Industries, he served as chief executive officer of LyondellBasell, one of the world's largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies, from 2015 to 2021. Under his leadership, LyondellBasell built new world-scale production facilities, expanded its market presence in Asia and made several strategic acquisitions. Mr. Patel also held positions of increasing responsibility at Chevron and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company over approximately 20 years, including leadership roles based in Singapore and the United States. Mr. Patel earned a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from The Ohio State University and a Master of Business Administration from Temple University.

About Sempra Infrastructure

Sempra Infrastructure, headquartered in Houston, is focused on delivering energy for a better world by developing, building, operating and investing in modern energy infrastructure, such as LNG, energy networks and low-carbon solutions that are expected to play a crucial role in the energy systems of the future. Through the combined strength of its assets in North America, Sempra Infrastructure is connecting customers to safe and reliable energy and advancing energy security. Sempra Infrastructure is a subsidiary of Sempra (NYSE: SRE), a leading utility growth company. For more information, visit SempraInfrastructure.com or connect with Sempra Infrastructure on social media @SempraInfra.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions about the future, involve risks and uncertainties, and are not guarantees. Future results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

In this press release, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "contemplate," "plan," "estimate," "project," "forecast," "envision," "should," "could," "would," "will," "confident," "may," "can," "potential," "possible," "proposed," "in process," "construct," "develop," "opportunity," "preliminary," "pro forma," "strategic," "initiative," "target," "outlook," "optimistic," "poised," "positioned," "maintain," "continue," "progress," "advance," "goal," "aim," "commit," or similar expressions, or when we discuss our guidance, priorities, strategies, goals, vision, mission, projections, intentions or expectations.

Factors, among others, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement include: decisions, audits, investigations, inquiries, regulations, legislative actions, denials or revocations of permits, consents, approvals or other authorizations, and other actions, including the failure to honor contracts and commitments, by the (i) Comisión Nacional de Energía, U.S. Department of Energy, U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, U.S. Internal Revenue Service and other regulatory bodies and (ii) U.S., Mexico and states, counties, cities and other jurisdictions therein and in other countries where we do business; the success of business development efforts, construction projects, acquisitions, divestitures and other significant transactions such as the planned sale of a portion of Sempra's equity interest in Sempra Infrastructure Partners, including risks related to, as applicable, (i) being able to reach a positive final investment decision, (ii) negotiating pricing and other terms in definitive contracts, (iii) completing construction projects or other transactions on schedule and budget, (iv) realizing anticipated benefits from any of these efforts if completed, (v) obtaining regulatory and other approvals and (vi) third parties honoring their contracts and commitments, including with respect to closing or post-closing payments; changes to our capital expenditure plans and their potential impact on growth; changes, due to evolving economic, political and other factors and increasing geopolitical instability as a result of wars or other conflicts in various parts of the world, to (i) trade and other foreign policy, including the imposition of tariffs by the U.S. and foreign countries (and uncertainty related to the implementation and enforceability thereof), and (ii) laws and regulations, including those related to tax and the energy industry in the U.S. and Mexico; litigation, arbitration, property disputes and other proceedings; cybersecurity threats, including by nation-state actors, of ransomware or other attacks on our systems, the energy grid or our other infrastructure, or the systems of third parties with which we conduct business; the availability, uses, sufficiency, and cost of capital resources and our ability to borrow money or otherwise raise capital on favorable terms and meet our obligations, which can be affected by, among other things, (i) actions by credit rating agencies to downgrade our credit ratings or place those ratings on negative outlook, (ii) instability in the capital markets, and (iii) fluctuating interest rates and inflation; the impact on our ability to pass through higher costs to customers due to volatility in inflation, interest rates, commodity prices, tariff rates, and foreign currency exchange rates; the impact of climate policies, laws, rules, regulations, trends and required disclosures, including actions to reduce or eliminate reliance on natural gas, the risk of nonrecovery for stranded assets, and uncertainty related to emerging technologies; weather, natural disasters, pandemics, accidents, equipment failures, explosions, terrorism, information system outages or other events, such as work stoppages, that disrupt our operations, damage our facilities or systems, cause the release of harmful materials or fires or subject us to liability for damages, fines and penalties, some of which may not be recoverable through insurance or may impact our ability to obtain satisfactory levels of affordable insurance; the availability of natural gas and natural gas transportation capacity, including disruptions caused by failures in the pipeline and storage systems or limitations on the injection and withdrawal of natural gas from storage facilities; and other uncertainties, some of which are difficult to predict and beyond our control.

These risks and uncertainties are further discussed in the reports that Sempra has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These reports are available through the EDGAR system free-of-charge on the SEC's website,?www.sec.gov, and on Sempra's website,?www.sempra.com. Investors should not rely unduly on any forward-looking statements.

Sempra Infrastructure and Sempra Infrastructure Partners are not the same company as San Diego Gas & Electric Company or Southern California Gas Company, and none of Sempra Infrastructure, Sempra Infrastructure Partners nor any of its subsidiaries is regulated by the California Public Utilities Commission.

SOURCE Sempra Infrastructure