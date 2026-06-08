

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Israel has retaliated against Iran's missile attacks Monday by targeting its military sites and a petrochemical plant, reports said.



The two rival nations exchanged fire in the worst strikes in months, for the first time since the US-Iran ceasefire in April.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved the strikes reportedly defying US president Donald Trump's warning not to do so at a time he said a deal with Iran is 'very close.'



Iran's state media IRIB reported that Iran launched a series of missiles toward northern parts of Israel, and described it as 'the beginning of a full week of continuous strikes.'



Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis claimed responsibility for the attacks.



The rebels said that it launched 'a missile barrage targeting sensitive Israeli enemy targets,' and 'achieved their objectives with precision.'



'We declare a complete and total ban on Israeli maritime navigation in the Red Sea and we consider all enemy movements to be legitimate military targets for our Armed Forces from the moment this statement is issued,' the Houthis said on Monday.



The Israeli Defense Forces said its defense systems intercepted the missiles.



IDF added that its fighter jets hit back with air strikes in western and central Iran, and claimed that 'strategic defense systems' were dismantled.



According to reports, a petrochemical facility in Mahshahr, in the south-west region, also was targeted.



Iranian news agency Tasnim quoted IRGC as saying that it retaliated with missile attacks on a petrochemical plant in Israel's northern city of Haifa.



Oil prices have continued to climb with the escalation in the Middle East war re-igniting supply concerns, and it went up by more than 4 percent on Monday.



Brent crude oil climbed above $97 per barrel, while the US-traded WTI crossed $94.



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