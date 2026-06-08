SHENZHEN, CHINA, June 8, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - China Medical System Holdings Limited ("CMS" or the "Group") is pleased to announce that the preclinical results of its self-developed innovative INHBE-targeting small nucleic acid drug CMS-D008 injection ("CMS-D008"), have been presented in a poster at the American Diabetes Association (ADA) 86th Scientific Sessions (June 5-8, 2026, New Orleans, USA). As the world's largest and most authoritative annual scientific meeting in the fields of diabetes and metabolic diseases, it convened over 12,000 leading clinicians, researchers, and healthcare professionals worldwide to explore cutting-edge advances in diagnostics, therapies, and technologies.About CMS-D008CMS-D008 is a self-developed novel siRNA therapy administered by subcutaneous injection. It targets and reduces the hepatic expression of the inhibin subunit beta E (INHBE) gene and lowers the level of INHBE-encoded Activin E protein, which blocks Activin E-ALK7 signaling and reduces fat accumulation effectively. It demonstrates the potential for high-quality, long-term weight loss that boosts fat-specific loss while preserving muscle mass. Currently, the Phase I clinical trial of CMS-D008 in healthy subjects is progressing steadily. In the future, it may be developed for the treatment of abdominal obesity and related metabolic diseases.CMS-D008 has demonstrated encouraging preclinical data. The preclinical research results of CMS-D008 presented at the ADA Scientific Sessions showed that in obese animal models, CMS-D008 efficiently and sustainably suppressed INHBE expression, achieving significant weight loss and fat reduction while sparing muscle mass, with a favorable safety profile, indicating the potential for healthy weight loss. Details are as follows:Title: CMS-D008 specifically silences INHBE mRNA, delivering fat-selective weight loss in preclinical studyPresentation Number: 3079-LBPresentation format: PosterDate/Time: June 7, 2026 01:30 PM - 02:30 PM (Local Time)Location: Hall D-EResults:- In a high-fat diet-induced model of humanized INHBE obese mouse (hINHBE DIO mouse), CMS-D008 significantly reduced hepatic INHBE mRNA expression and serum Activin E protein levels, leading to marked decreases in body weight, total body fat, and regional fat mass while preserving lean mass.- In a model of obese cynomolgus macaque, CMS-D008 also significantly reduced hepatic INHBE mRNA expression and plasma Activin E protein levels, and effectively suppressed weight gain induced by a sustained high-fat diet.The inclusion of these findings at the ADA Scientific Sessions reflects the international academic community's interest in the scientific value and clinical potential of CMS-D008 in the field of obesity/metabolic treatment. CMS-D008 will synergize with CMS-D005, a self-developed, clinical-stage innovative drug (a GLP-1R/GCGR dual agonist), to deliver highly effective weight-loss benefits and long-term maintenance of results, providing patients with a more comprehensive and innovative treatment option.CMS is committed to in-house R&D as a core driver of its long-term growth and continues to advance innovation in cutting-edge therapeutic areas. Currently, 6 self-developed products with global rights, including CMS-D008, have entered the clinical stage, with over 20 additional self-developed projects steadily progressing in preclinical research. Looking ahead, the Group will continue to focus on unmet medical needs, efficiently advance product R&D and commercialization, and bring more comprehensive and innovative therapies to benefit broad patient population.About CMSCMS is a platform company linking pharmaceutical innovation and commercialization with strong product lifecycle management capability, dedicated to providing competitive products and services to meet unmet medical needs.CMS focuses on the global first-in-class (FIC) and best-in-class (BIC) innovative products, and efficiently promotes the clinical research, development and commercialization of innovative products, enabling the continuous transformation of scientific research into clinical practices to benefit patients.CMS deeply engages in several specialty therapeutic fields, and has developed proven commercialization capabilities, extensive networks and expert resources, resulting in leading academic and market positions for its major marketed products. CMS continues to promote the in-depth development in its advantageous specialty fields, strengthening the competitiveness of the cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic/gastroenterology/ophthalmology/skin health businesses, bringing economies of scale in specialty fields. Among them, the skin health business (Dermavon) has become a leading enterprise in its field, and is proposed to be listed independently on the SEHK. Meanwhile, CMS continuously promotes the operation and development of its integrated R&D, manufacturing and commercialization chain in Southeast Asia and the Middle East, capturing growth opportunities in emerging markets to support the high-quality and sustainable development of the Group.CMS Disclaimer and Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release is not intended to promote any products to you and is not for advertising purposes. This press release does not recommend any drugs, medical devices and/or indications. If you want to know more about the diagnosis and treatment of specific diseases, please follow the opinions or guidance of your doctor or other medical and health professionals. Any treatment-related decisions made by healthcare professionals should be based on the patient's specific circumstances and in accordance with the drug package insert.This press release which has been prepared by CMS does not constitute any offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities, and shall not form the basis for or be relied on in connection with any contract or binding commitment whatsoever. This press release has been prepared by CMS based on information and data which it considers reliable, but CMS makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, whatsoever, and no reliance shall be placed on, the truth, accuracy, completeness, fairness and reasonableness of the contents of this press release. Certain matters discussed in this press release may contain statements regarding the Group's market opportunity and business prospects that are individually and collectively forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Any forward-looking statements and projections made by third parties included in this press release are not adopted by the Group and the Company is not responsible for such third-party statements and projections.Media ContactBrand: China Medical System Holdings Ltd.Contact: CMS Investor RelationsEmail: ir@cms.net.cnWebsite: https://web.cms.net.cn/en/home/Source: China Medical System Holdings LimitedCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.