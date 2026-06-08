

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and the leaders of three European major powers have called on Russian President Putin to agree to an immediate and complete ceasefire.



UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz met with President Zelensky in London to reiterate their unwavering support for Ukraine in its defense against Russia's invasion and next steps in negotiations to support a just and lasting peace.



After holding talks Sunday, they set out five conditions to reach a Russia-Ukraine peace deal.



They include a stop to the fighting, starting talks from the the current line of contact as well as 'robust and legally binding' security guarantees for Ukraine once a ceasefire enters into force.



The leaders demanded that international borders must not be changed by force, and Ukraine's right to choose its own security arrangements and alliances must be fully respected.



Building on commitments made in Berlin in December and Paris in January, a Multinational Force should be deployed in Ukraine.



Russian assets will remain immobilized until Russia stops attacks and compensates Ukraine for the damage caused by the war.



Finally, the leaders set a condition that European security interests must be safeguarded in any deal. Elements of any negotiation related to the EU and NATO would need the consent of the EU and its Member States and NATO Allies respectively.



The leaders commended President Zelensky's call for an end to the war, negotiated by diplomatic means, as set out in a letter he sent to Putin last week.



They supported the proposal for a direct dialogue between Ukraine and Russia - with active US and European participation - to bring about a ceasefire and support further negotiations.



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