'Cheers to Bars' Global Platform Calls for People to Gather and Celebrate at Bars Everywhere

Today, AB InBev, the world's leading brewer, launched its global "Cheers to Bars" platform a celebration of local bars and their impact on communities all over the world.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260608956519/en/

Bars have always been more than places to grab a beer. They are where people come together to connect, celebrate milestones, build friendships, and create lasting memories. As hubs of social connection, bars play an important role in strengthening communities and bringing people closer together.

"During the FIFA World Cup 2026, bars will become the beating heart of every neighborhood places where strangers become friends, every goal is celebrated as one, and collective memories are created with every raised glass," said Michel Doukeris, CEO, AB InBev. "Beer and football have long been catalysts for bringing people together to create moments of joy and belonging. Nowhere is this spirit of beer and football more alive than in bars, where they share a special place in culture."

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be the biggest ever, and AB InBev's global megabrands Michelob ULTRA and Budweiser are serving as official beer sponsors.

Beyond its sponsorship of the tournament, AB InBev is introducing trade programs that help support and elevate bar owners as well as also debuting a new "Cheers to Bars" anthem film. Produced in partnership with creative agency GUT, the film pays tribute to the energy, passion, and human connections that only bars can create.

Around the world, celebrations will support local bars:

AB InBev is hosting 200,000 watch parties across more than 40 countries, transforming bars into the ultimate match-day destination.

In the U.S., Stella Artois is launching "Work From Bar," reimbursing up to $100,000 for fans 21+ who enjoy a Stella Artois 0.0 or Stella Artois while watching weekday FIFA World Cup 2026 matches from their local bar.

In Brazil, Ambev will invest more than R$100 million in 2026 to provide mentoring and financial solutions for entrepreneurs at up to 250,000 points of sale across the country.

To promote beer as a beverage of moderation, events will feature no- and low-alcohol options alongside responsible beverage service training that equips servers with best practices for a safe and elevated consumer experience.

Together with partners around the world, AB InBev's "Cheers to Bars" platform celebrates the social and economic role local bars play in communities everywhere.

As billions of fans come together to cheer for the beautiful game during the FIFA World Cup 2026, bars will continue to play an essential role in bringing people closer, creating moments of joy, belonging, and shared passion.

About AB InBev

Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) is a publicly traded company (Euronext: ABI) based in Leuven, Belgium, with secondary listings on the Mexico (MEXBOL: ANB) and South Africa (JSE: ANH) stock exchanges and with American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUD). As a company, we dream big to create a future with more cheers. We are always looking to serve up new ways to meet life's moments, move our industry forward and make a meaningful impact in the world. We are committed to building great brands that stand the test of time and to brewing the best beers using the finest ingredients. Beer is the drink for moderation, and for over a century, AB InBev has championed responsible drinking. We are committed to providing our consumers with Balanced Choices to enjoy on any occasion. We also invest in marketing that aims to reinforce positive behaviors, and we work with communities, customers, and partners to promote responsible consumption through evidence-based initiatives.

Our diverse portfolio of well over 400 beer brands includes global brands Budweiser, Corona, Stella Artois and Michelob Ultra; multi-country brands Beck's, Hoegaarden and Leffe; and local champions such as Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol. Our brewing heritage dates back more than 600 years, spanning continents and generations. From our European roots at the Den Hoorn brewery in Leuven, Belgium. To the pioneering spirit of the Anheuser Co brewery in St. Louis, US. To the creation of the Castle Brewery in South Africa during the Johannesburg gold rush. To Bohemia, the first brewery in Brazil. Geographically diversified with a balanced exposure to developed and developing markets, we leverage the collective strengths of approximately 137 000 colleagues based in more than 40 countries worldwide. For 2025, AB InBev's reported revenue was 59.3 billion USD (excluding JVs and associates).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260608956519/en/

Contacts:

media.relations@ab-inbev.com