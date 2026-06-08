

CAMDEN (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Monday, Campbell's Co. (CPB) reaffirmed its adjusted earnings and organic net sales guidance for the full-year 2026.



For fiscal 2026, the company continues to project adjusted earnings in the range of $2.15 to $2.25 per share on organic net sales decline of 2 to 1 percent.



In Monday's pre-market trading, CPB is trading on the Nasdaq at $22.00, up $0.32 or 1.48 percent.



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