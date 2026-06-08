Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Monthly Factsheet
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 08
FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC
LEI: 54930076MSJ0ZW67JB75
Monthly Factsheet as at 30 April 2026
The latest Monthly Factsheet is available on the Company's website at: https://investment-trusts.fidelity.co.uk/fidelity-china-special-situations
Copies of the Monthly Factsheet have also been submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism (NSM). Please note that documents submitted to the NSM will usually be available for inspection within two business days of this notice being given.
08 June 2026
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