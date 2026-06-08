Monster Hunter: World, released in 2018, surpassed 30 million units as Capcom looks to expand its global user base

Capcom Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:9697) today announced that Monster Hunter Wilds: Ascendance, a massive expansion for Monster Hunter Wilds, is scheduled for release in 2027.

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Monster Hunter Wilds Ascendance key art

Monster Hunter Wilds: Ascendance is a massive expansion (paid content) for Monster Hunter Wilds, which was released in February 2025. As a continuation of the main game's story, the expansion will further deepen the gameplay experience with new content including new quest ranks, locales, additional monsters and expanded weapon actions through new gameplay features. The company is currently developing the title for release in 2027.

Capcom is also developing Monster Hunter Wilds for Nintendo Switch 2 in addition to the existing platforms. Further details will be announced in future official updates.

The Monster Hunter series has expanded its user base globally through worldwide releases and the continuous rollout of new content. Monster Hunter: World, released in 2018, has surpassed 30 million units in cumulative sales worldwide, making it Capcom's best-selling single title of all time.

Capcom remains firmly committed to satisfying the expectations of all users by leveraging its industry leading game development capabilities in order to create highly entertaining gameplay experiences.

About the Monster Hunter series

The Monster Hunter series consists of hunting action games that pit players against giant monsters in beautiful natural environments. Beginning with the first title in 2004, the series established a new genre in which players cooperate to hunt ferocious monsters with their friends, growing into a global phenomenon with cumulative sales of the series exceeding 127 million units.

As of March 31, 2026

ABOUT CAPCOM

Capcom is a leading worldwide developer, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment for game consoles, PCs, handheld and wireless devices. Founded in 1983, the company has created hundreds of games, including groundbreaking franchises Resident Evil, Monster Hunter, Street Fighter, Mega Man, Devil May Cry and Ace Attorney. Capcom maintains operations in the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore and Tokyo, with corporate headquarters located in Osaka, Japan. More information about Capcom can be found at https://www.capcom.co.jp/ir/english/

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