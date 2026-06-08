Capcom aims to further enhance the IP's value by remaking a popular title of the series

Capcom Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:9697) today announced that Resident Evil Veronica, the latest title in the Resident Evil series, is scheduled for release in 2027.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260608994346/en/

Resident Evil Veronica key art

The Resident Evil franchise features survival horror games in which players utilize a variety of weapons and other items to survive terrifying situations. Supported by a passionate global fanbase, cumulative game sales since the first title in this flagship series debuted in 1996 exceed 201 million units.

Resident Evil Veronica is a remake of the original Resident Evil Code: Veronica, released in the year 2000. While preserving the appeal of the original, Capcom is developing the 2027 release as the latest installment of the Resident Evil series, with a reimagined story and high-quality graphics made possible by the company's proprietary RE ENGINE. The company is steadily developing the game to satisfy both fans of the series and newcomers alike. The release date, along with further details, will be announced at a later date.

Capcom remains firmly committed to satisfying the expectations of all users by leveraging its industry leading game development capabilities in order to create highly entertaining gameplay experiences.

As of March 31, 2026

ABOUT CAPCOM

Capcom is a leading worldwide developer, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment for game consoles, PCs, handheld and wireless devices. Founded in 1983, the company has created hundreds of games, including groundbreaking franchises Resident Evil, Monster Hunter, Street Fighter, Mega Man, Devil May Cry and Ace Attorney. Capcom maintains operations in the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore and Tokyo, with corporate headquarters located in Osaka, Japan. More information about Capcom can be found at https://www.capcom.co.jp/ir/english/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260608994346/en/

Contacts:

Capcom Public Relations Investor Relations Section

+81-6-6920-3623