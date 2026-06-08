EPAM Systems, Inc.: EPAM and TGS Announce Strategic Collaboration to Accelerate AI Adoption at Scale in Energy Sector

Energy companies gain faster decision making and competitive advantage through integrated, barrier-free workflows

NEWTOWN, Pa., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading digital and AI transformation company, with TGS, a leading provider of energy data and intelligence, today announced the successful deployment of TGS Imaging AnyWare® on Amazon Web Services (AWS). TGS has begun the migration of its imaging systems to AWS Cloud to leverage the agility, cost and performance benefits of elastic cloud infrastructure. The next-generation platform enables select seismic imaging workflows to run much faster with lower computing costs, improving service delivery to energy companies. This milestone advances the Companies' ongoing work to optimize and AI-enable workflows across the energy sector.

Energy companies face mounting pressure to extract value from subsurface data faster and more cost-effectively than ever before. The technical barriers are significant: managing petabyte-scale seismic datasets, running deeply parallel imaging and interpretation workloads efficiently and scaling computational capacity without locking capital into infrastructure that can't flex with project demands. Traditional, on-premises systems struggle to meet these requirements, creating bottlenecks that delay critical exploration and production decisions. TGS has now brought a modernized platform into production that addresses these challenges directly, built in collaboration with EPAM, on AWS, to deliver integrated, cloud-native workflows at scale.

"True digital transformation in energy requires partners who understand both the technical complexity and the operational realities of the sector," said Jason Harman, SVP, Head of Business ME & APAC, Energy at EPAM. "Our collaboration with TGS on AWS aims to deliver capabilities that weren't economically or technically feasible before - enabling energy companies to extract more value from subsurface data, faster and at scale."

The collaboration delivers three core capabilities that modernize subsurface operations:

Subsurface Data as a Service - TGS Data Verse delivers centralized, secure and democratized access to seismic and well data through an OSDU-compliant, EPAM-engineered streaming architecture - enabling in-browser visualization and on-demand delivery that accelerates exploration and production decision-making.



Cloud-Native Seismic Imaging at Scale - TGS Imaging AnyWare, modernized by EPAM on AWS, will deliver benchmarked performance gains on select seismic imaging workflows through AWS Graviton-based instances and cost reductions vs on-demand pricing using AWS Spot generic instances.



Composable Workflows and AI Enablement - EPAM's Energy HPC Orchestrator (EHO), built on AWS cloud infrastructure, enables modular, end-to-end subsurface workflows, with TGS shaping next-generation capabilities.

"TGS has a bold vision for the future of seismic imaging, and AWS is providing the elastic compute, AI services and purpose-built infrastructure to help make it a reality," said Joseph Santamaria, General Manager, Energy & Utilities at AWS. "Together with EPAM, we're helping TGS move energy operators from data to discovery faster and more cost-effectively than ever before."

EPAM's migration of TGS Imaging AnyWare to AWS represents a broader shift in how subsurface operations can be modernized for the cloud era. By bridging TGS's vision to become an AI-native geoscience company with AWS's computational scale and EPAM's cloud engineering expertise, the collaboration establishes an infrastructure foundation for AI-enabled energy workflows that on-premises operations were never built to deliver.

"The collaboration between TGS and both EPAM and AWS has delivered not just new technical capabilities, but a fundamentally better cost-performance model that adds agility and the latest computing innovations to our operations," said Wadii El Karkouri, Executive Vice President of Technology at TGS. "The result is computational gravity, drawing the right data, expertise and infrastructure into a unified environment that transforms complexity into competitive advantage for energy companies."

Learn how EPAM helps energy companies break through integration barriers, accelerate innovation and unlock competitive advantage through AI-native transformation at epam.com/services/partners/aws/amazon-web-services-energy-and-utilities.

About EPAM Systems, Inc.

EPAM (NYSE:EPAM) is a global leader in AI transformation engineering and integrated consulting, serving Forbes Global 2000 companies and ambitious startups. With over thirty years of expertise in custom software, product and platform engineering, EPAM empowers organizations to become AI-Native enterprises, driving measurable value from innovation and digital investments. Recognized by industry benchmarks and leading analysts as a leader in AI, EPAM delivers globally while engaging locally, making the future real for clients, partners, and employees.

We are proud to be recognized by Forbes, Glassdoor, Newsweek, Time Magazine, Great Place to Work and kununu as a Most Loved Workplace around the world.

Learn more at www.epam.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About TGS

TGS provides advanced data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. With leading-edge technology and solutions spanning the entire energy value chain, TGS offers a comprehensive range of insights to help clients make better decisions. Our broad range of products and advanced data technologies, coupled with a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, make TGS a trusted partner in supporting the exploration and production of energy resources worldwide. For further information, please visit www.tgs.com.

About Amazon Web Services

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is guided by customer obsession, pace of innovation, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. By democratizing technology for nearly two decades and making cloud computing and generative AI accessible to organizations of every size and industry, AWS has built one of the fastest-growing enterprise technology businesses in history. Millions of customers trust AWS to accelerate innovation, transform their businesses, and shape the future. With the most comprehensive AI capabilities and global infrastructure footprint, AWS empowers builders to turn big ideas into reality. Learn more at aws.amazon.com and follow @AWSNewsroom.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes estimates and statements which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Our estimates and forward-looking statements are mainly based on our current expectations and estimates of future events and trends, which affect or may affect our business and operations. These statements may include words such as "may," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or similar expressions. Those future events and trends may relate to, among other things, developments relating to the war in Ukraine and escalation of the war in the surrounding region, political and civil unrest or military action in the geographies where we conduct business and operate, difficult conditions in global capital markets, foreign exchange markets, global trade, and the broader economy, the adoption and implementation of artificial intelligence technologies by EPAM and its clients, and the effect that these events may have on client demand and our revenues, operations, access to capital, and profitability. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include general economic conditions, the risk factors discussed in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and the factors discussed in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, particularly under the headings "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although we believe that these estimates and forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, they are subject to several risks and uncertainties and are made based on information currently available to us. EPAM undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

SOURCE EPAM Systems, Inc.