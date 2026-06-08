

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - On Monday, Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) announced the appointment of Wes Morris as Chief Operating Officer. Morris will succeed Devin Cole as he retires.



During his tenure, Morris will take charge of the segments such as Beef, Pork, Chicken, Prepared Foods and International.



With more than two decades of experience in Tyson Foods and prior leadership roles in Poultry and Prepared Foods businesses, Morris' appointment reinforces the company's aim to operating excellence.



On the NYSE, the shares were trading 1.44 percent lower at $57.80.



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