Choice Hotels International, Inc.: Choice Hotels International Announces Tony Pallas as Chief Technology Officer

Appointment of seasoned innovator reinforces the company's leadership at the intersection of hospitality, data, AI, and technology

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), one of the world's largest lodging franchisors, has promoted Tony Pallas to Chief Technology Officer. In this role, Pallas will lead enterprise technology, engineering, and SkyTouch Technology, Choice Hotels' hotel operations and property management technology platform.

Pallas will report to Anna Scozzafava, Chief Data, AI & Technology Officer, and will help drive the company's next phase of technology innovation.

"Tony is a proven leader with deep technology and hospitality experience. He has consistently demonstrated the ability to build high-performing teams, create cutting-edge technology platforms, and keep customer needs at the center of every decision-delivering meaningful business results," said Anna Scozzafava, Chief Data, AI & Technology Officer, Choice Hotels International. "As we continue advancing our data, AI, and technology priorities-Tony's leadership will help strengthen our ability to scale innovation quickly, execute with excellence, and create long-term value for franchisees, customers, and guests."

The appointment builds on Choice Hotels' continued leadership at the intersection of hospitality and technology. For more than a decade, Pallas has led platform modernization efforts, expanding cloud-based capabilities, and delivering scalable solutions that help drive hotel performance, operational efficiency, and franchisee success. While serving as Chief Commercial and Technology Officer for Choice Hotels' hotel property management system business, Pallas grew annual revenues by 68% and EBITDA by nearly 100%, effectively doubling the business under his tenure.

Most recently, he also served as executive sponsor and chief architect for CHARLIE, one of several AI-powered solutions Choice Hotels unveiled during its annual convention last month. In his new role, he will help support the continued development and adoption of the company's broader AI-enabled capabilities, including Choice Hotels Business Direct, EasyBid and RAISE. Designed to help hotel owners capture more demand, improve operational efficiency, and prepare for the next era of travel discovery and booking-these solutions reflect Choice Hotels' commitment to delivering technology that solves real customer challenges while creating value for franchisees and guests.

Prior to joining Choice Hotels, Pallas counseled companies on emerging technology strategies, product development, and led organizations delivering custom software solutions across a variety of platforms including web, mobile, and IoT.

"Technology continues to play an increasingly important role in how we serve hotel owners, operators and guests. I look forward to working alongside our talented teams to build scalable solutions, advance AI-driven innovation, and deliver technologies that support our stakeholders' success while positioning our company for continued growth in an increasingly digital world. I am honored to take on this role at such an exciting time for Choice Hotels," said Pallas.

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world, with over 7,500 hotels, representing nearly 650,000 rooms, in 51 countries and territories. A wide-ranging portfolio of 22 brands that includes full-service upper upscale, midscale, extended stay, and economy properties enables Choice® to meet travelers' needs in more places and for more occasions while driving more value for franchise owners and shareholders. The award-winning Choice Privileges® rewards program and co-brand credit card options provide members with a fast and easy way to earn reward nights and personalized perks. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.