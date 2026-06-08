Vinfast's Global Revenue In Q1 2026 Increased 42% Year Over Year

SINGAPORE, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VinFast Auto Ltd. announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

In the first quarter of 2026, VinFast ("the Company") delivered 58,577 electric vehicles, representing an increase of 61% from the same period last year. International markets accounted for approximately 8% of total deliveries during the quarter.

In Vietnam, VinFast's EV deliveries in the first quarter of 2026 increased by 53% year over year. The Company maintained its position as the number one OEM in the domestic automotive market since September 2024.

Southeast Asia and India continue to be key growth markets for VinFast. At the end of the first quarter of 2026, VinFast ranked #1 BEV brand in the Philippines, #4 in India and #8 in Indonesia.

The Company also delivered 143,136 units of e-scooters and e-bikes in the first quarter, representing an increase of 219% from the first quarter of 2025. In March alone, VinFast received more than 135,000 e-scooter orders and shipped over 93,000 e-scooters to dealers in Vietnam. VinFast currently holds the leading position in Vietnam's electric motorcycle market and, in March, expanded its share of the overall motorcycle market (including both electric and internal combustion engine models) to 17%.

In the first quarter of 2026, VinFast recorded revenues of VND23,111.1 billion (US$920.7 million), representing an increase of 41.7% from the same period last year. Revenue growth was driven by strong growth in EV sales volumes in Vietnam, together with contributions from overseas markets such as India, Indonesia and the Philippines.

VinFast continued to expand its retail and after-sales network as part of its global expansion strategy. By the end of Q1 2026, customers can purchase VinFast EVs from 447 showrooms globally.

Mr. Pham Nhat Quan Anh, Chairman of VinFast, said: "VinFast has entered a new phase focused on disciplined execution, long-term sustainability, and scalable growth. As we continue expanding globally, we remain committed to strengthening our operational foundation, enhancing capital efficiency, and advancing our transition toward a more asset-light and resilient business model in Vietnam. We believe the long-term global shift toward electrification, supported by increasing focus on energy security and operating efficiency, continues to create meaningful opportunities for VinFast across our core markets."

Ms. Lan Anh Nguyen, Chief Financial Officer of VinFast, added: "Our priorities remain centered on disciplined financial management, operational excellence, and the efficient deployment of capital. We continue to focus on improving productivity, optimizing our cost base, and strengthening the financial resilience of the business. These efforts are intended to support sustainable growth while maintaining the flexibility needed to execute our long-term strategic objectives."

Recently, VinFast signed new Memoranda of Understanding with 29 after-sales partners across multiple markets to establish EV service workshops that meet VinFast's global standards. Building on this network, VinFast aims to expand to more than 1,100 service workshops globally in 2026, spanning North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

In the field of autonomous vehicle technology development, on June 1, at the NVIDIA GTC Taipei event of the COMPUTEX 2026 technology exhibition, VinFast, NVIDIA, and Autobrains announced a strategic collaboration for a next-generation level 4 program for Southeast Asia built on NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion. The collaboration marks a new step in VinFast's roadmap to make advanced autonomous driving technology more accessible at a reasonable cost, while expanding its practical application in markets that have complex traffic environments.

These achievements further validate the effectiveness of VinFast's global expansion strategy. Leveraging the strength of the Vingroup ecosystem and an increasingly broad network of partners, VinFast continues to expand its footprint across key international markets while building a strong foundation for sustainable long-term growth.

Looking ahead, VinFast plans to further grow its presence through a variety of distribution models, with dealership partnerships remaining the primary channel. To support market demand, the Company plans to further strengthen its manufacturing, assembly and distribution capabilities across international markets where it currently operates. VinFast also continues to evaluate additional vehicle segments, technologies, and smart mobility solutions as part of its long-term development strategy.

Conference Call

The Company's management will host its first quarter 2026 earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on June 8, 2026. Live Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mauga9qr

For more information, please visit: http://ir.vinfastauto.us.

About VinFast Auto Ltd.

VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS) - a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC - is Vietnam's leading automotive company, committed to its mission of creating a green future for everyone. VinFast offers a range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, e-bikes, and e-buses in Vietnam and exports to key markets across Asia, North America, Europe and the Middle East. Learn more at www.vinfastauto.us .

SOURCE VinFast