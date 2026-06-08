Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.: Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Exploration of Strategic Alternatives to Maximize Value for Stakeholders

RICHMOND, Calif., June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB Venture Market: SGMO), a genomic medicine company, today announced that, after extensive consideration of the company's pipeline and financial resources, it has retained Raymond James as its financial advisor to assist in evaluating a full range of strategic alternatives to advance its promising pipeline and to maximize value for all stakeholders.

"With our best-in-class BLA-ready Fabry gene therapy program, differentiated zinc finger epigenetic regulation and capsid delivery platforms, and innovative MINT platform for large-scale genomic engineering, we have made the decision to explore alternatives to continue advancing these important assets to patients in need," said Sandy Macrae, Chief Executive Officer of Sangamo Therapeutics. "We look forward to working with Richard Hsieh and the rest of the Raymond James team to pursue a pathway that maximizes value for our stakeholders."

Parties interested in discussing potential transactions with Sangamo should contact busdev@sangamo.com.

Key Sangamo Assets and Status

Isaralgagene Civaparvovec (ST-920) Fabry Disease Gene Therapy

Registrational Phase 1/2 STAAR study evaluating isaralgagene civaparvovec, an investigational gene therapy, is complete with 32 patients transitioned to the long-term follow-up study.

Has Orphan Drug, Fast Track, and RMAT designations from U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Orphan Medicinal Product designation and PRIME eligibility from the European Medicines Agency and Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway from U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

Totality of data from the registrational STAAR study demonstrates the potential of isaralgagene civaparvovec as a one-time, well-tolerated and durable gene therapy treatment option for Fabry disease to provide meaningful, multi-organ clinical benefits that could fundamentally shift the Fabry treatment paradigm.

Isaralgagene civaparvovec has a clear pathway to accelerated approval from the FDA, using mean annualized estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) slope at 52-weeks across all dosed patients in the study. The FDA has recently affirmed to Sangamo that two-year eGFR data may serve as confirmatory evidence for traditional approval.

Rolling submission of the Biologics License Application (BLA) to the FDA has been initiated under the Accelerated Approval pathway, with the first two modules submitted.





ST-503 for Chronic Neuropathic Pain

Seven sites activated for Phase 1/2 STAND study evaluating ST-503, an investigational epigenetic regulator for the treatment of intractable pain due to small fiber neuropathy (SFN), a type of chronic neuropathic pain.

Preclinical data demonstrated durable analgesic response in mice with high levels of Nav1.7 specificity, alongside durability, potency and selectivity in nonhuman primates (NHPs), with a favorable safety profile.

Has FDA Fast Track designation.





ST-506 for Prion Disease

Clinical Trial Application (CTA) enabling activities in progress for ST-506, an investigational epigenetic regulator for the treatment of prion disease, leveraging STAC-BBB, Sangamo's novel proprietary neurotropic adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsid.

Preclinical data demonstrated a profound survival extension in disease mouse models and widespread brain delivery and prion reduction in NHPs.

Productive interactions held with MHRA, including alignment on nonclinical safety studies and clinical study design.





Intravenous Central Nervous System Delivery via STAC-BBB

Proprietary novel AAV capsid variant, STAC-BBB, mediates best-in-class brain-wide delivery and transgene expression in nonhuman primates and mice following intravenous administration.

STAC-BBB has been licensed to Genentech, Astellas and Eli Lilly for use with specified neurological targets, with $88 million in license fees received to date and up to $4.6 billion in potential future milestones and exercise fees, assuming exercise of all options and targets, plus potential royalties on sales of approved products.





Zinc Finger Platform

Proprietary zinc finger engineering platform built on the world's largest library of experimentally validated zinc finger modules, enhanced by decades of pre-clinical development cycles and advanced specificity innovations.





Next Generation Genome Engineering

Modular Integrase (MINT) platform utilizes a serine recombinase to integrate large sequences of DNA into the genome and is intended to avoid double stranded DNA breaks as well as the need for assistance from ancillary genome editing or DNA-repair modulating cargo.

Successfully reprogrammed the Bxb1 integrase to the TRAC (T-cell receptor alpha constant) locus and achieved 44% integration in T cells.





Robust Patent Estate

Robust patent estate covering 834 patents and patent applications across 90 patent families directed to Sangamo programs including Fabry disease, neurology indications, AAV engineering platform, zinc finger design and use, MINT and Hemophilia A.





A timetable for completion of the strategic evaluation process has not been set and Sangamo does not intend to disclose further developments unless and until it is determined that further disclosure is necessary. No agreement providing for any transaction has been reached and there can be no assurances that any transaction or other strategic outcome will result from the process of evaluating strategic alternatives.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics is a genomic medicine company dedicated to translating ground-breaking science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious neurological diseases who do not have adequate or any treatment options. Sangamo believes that its zinc finger epigenetic regulators are ideally suited to potentially address devastating neurological disorders and that its capsid discovery platform can expand delivery beyond currently available intrathecal delivery capsids, including in the central nervous system. Sangamo's pipeline also includes multiple partnered programs and programs with opportunities for partnership and investment. To learn more, visit www.sangamo.com and connect with us on LinkedIn

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Sangamo's current expectations. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to: Sangamo's exploration of strategic alternatives, its ability to identify and complete one or more transactions as a result of the strategic review process, and other statements that are not historical fact. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, the risk that Sangamo may not be successful in exploring strategic alternatives and consummating one or more strategic transactions on attractive terms, if at all, Sangamo's limited financial resources, as well as additional risks and uncertainties described in Sangamo's Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, filings and reports, including in Sangamo's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as supplemented by its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, and subsequent filings and reports that Sangamo makes from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Sangamo undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Contacts

Business Development

busdev@sangamo.com