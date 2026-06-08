

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies have recorded strong gains in the past 24 hours amidst a surge in prices that triggered a liquidation cascade of short positions. Reports of Bitcoin purchases by Strategy, a technical rebound from the oversold levels, as well as an easing in the geopolitical flare-up in the Middle East have abetted the rebound in crypto markets.



Bitcoin touched a high of $64,128 in the past 24 hours, versus the low of $59,109 recorded on Friday. Overall crypto market capitalization has rebounded to $2.19 trillion as compared to a low of $2.06 trillion recorded last week.



The 24-hour liquidation statistics from Coinglass shows short positions surpassing long positions by more than 3 times. Crypto liquidations - forced closure of a trader's leveraged position by an exchange or lending protocol for insufficient funds (margin or collateral) to cover potential losses - in the past 24 hours stood at $599 million comprising long positions of $144 million and short positions of $455 million.



Crypto market sentiment was boosted by renewed hopes of institutional support to the cryptocurrency market. Virginia-headquartered Strategy Inc (MSTR) on Monday announced acquiring 1550 Bitcoins worth $101 million during the period from June 1 to June 7. After its first ever sale of Bitcoins last week, the leading Bitcoin treasury company led by Michael Saylor has lifted its total holdings of Bitcoins to 845,256. The average cost of the holdings is at $75,680.



After dropping to 15 yesterday, CoinMarketCap's Fear and Greed Index, a measure of the sentiment prevailing in the cryptocurrency market has improved to 16 but remains in the 'extreme fear' category. The index was at 31 ('fear') a week ago and 48 ('neutral') a month ago.



Aggregate crypto market capitalization has jumped 2.5 percent in the past 24 hours to $2.19 trillion.



Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency is trading 2.7 percent higher at $63,748.73. The current price is around 49 percent below the all-time high of $126,198.07 recorded on October 7, 2025. The original cryptocurrency has however lost 10.7 percent in the past week and almost 31 percent on a year-to-date basis.



Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows of $326 million on Friday versus net inflows of $3 million on Thursday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) topped with net outflows of $214 million.



Bitcoin has improved to the 13th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com and is positioned between Meta Platforms ranked 12th and Samsung ranked 14th.



Ethereum (ETH) rallied 3.3 percent overnight as it traded at $1,683.82. The leading alternate coin is trading 66 percent below the all-time-high of $4,953.73 recorded on August 25, 2025. The 24-hour trading ranged between $1,714.97 and $1,604.87.



Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows of $6 million on Friday versus net inflows of $19 million a day earlier. With outflows of $13 million, iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) accounted for the highest outflows.



4th ranked BNB (BNB) added 1.6 percent overnight resulting in price increasing to $600.80. BNB is trading 56 percent below the all-time high of $1,370.55 touched on October 13, 2025.



6th ranked XRP (XRP), a payments-focused cryptocurrency rallied 2.8 percent overnight and is currently trading at $1.16, around 70 percent below the all-time high of $3.84 touched on January 4, 2018.



The price of 7th ranked Solana (SOL) increased 2.8 percent overnight to $66.80. SOL's current price is around 77 percent below its all-time-high of $294.33 recorded on January 19, 2025.



TRON (TRX) ranked 8th overall however slipped 0.65 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.3264. The trading price is 26 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high of $0.4407 recorded on December 4, 2024.



9th ranked Hyperliquid (HYPE) jumped 10.1 percent in the past 24 hours. HYPE is trading at $64.79, around 14 percent below the all-time high of $64.59 recorded on May 26, 2026.



Memecoin Dogecoin (DOGE) ranked 10th overall added 1.9 percent overnight and is currently trading at $0.0863. DOGE is trading 88 percent below the peak price of $0.7376 recorded on May 8, 2021.



52nd ranked Audiera (BEAT) topped overnight gains among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a surge of more than 53 percent.



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