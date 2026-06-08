TOKYO, June 8, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - National Maritime Research Institute (NMRI), National Institute of Maritime, Port and Aviation Technology and Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., a part of the Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, have begun integrating the "OCTARVIA" programs developed by NMRI to evaluate and analyze ship performance in actual seas with the "MiPoLin(R)" power prediction and lines selection system developed by Mitsubishi Shipbuilding.The OCTARVIA programs (the ship lifecycle fuel efficiency evaluation program "OCTARVIA-web V2.1" and the actual ship monitoring data analysis program "SALVIA-OCT.-web V2.2"), which are released on NMRI cloud on June 5, 2026, allow users to import hull geometry and performance data generated by MiPoLin(R) into the OCTARVIA programs, enabling seamless execution of ship lifecycle fuel consumption estimates and ship performance evaluations based on ship monitoring data.Through this collaboration, NMRI and Mitsubishi Shipbuilding will promote dissemination of OCTARVIA programs and MiPoLin(R) and thereby support efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the maritime sector.NMRI is currently working to enhance the functionality of the following programs developed under the Japan Maritime Cluster Collaborative Research Project on Evaluation of Ship Performance in Actual Seas (OCTARVIA) with the aim of social implementation:Program for estimating ship lifecycle fuel consumption (OCTARVIA-web)Program for onboard monitoring data analysis (SALVIA-OCT.-web)Program for providing ship form and ship performance data from the principal dimensions (EAGLE-OCT.-web)-an input support tool for OCTARVIA-web and SALVIA-OCT.-web-Mitsubishi Shipbuilding has developed "MiPoLin(R)" , a user-friendly, highly accurate power prediction and lines selection system that leverages over 1,200 tank test results accumulated over more than 100 years at the Mitsubishi Nagasaki Experimental Tank, as well as data from more than 420 ship designs. The company provides this system to enable Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Group's technologies to be widely utilized in solving problems across the entire maritime industry.To enhance the input support for OCTARVIA-web and SALVIA-OCT.-web, NMRI added an integration functionality with the MiPoLin(R) to the previous version of the programs. On June 5, 2026, NMRI is releasing OCTARVIA-web V2.1 and SALVIA-OCT.-web V2.2 on the NMRI cloud.This functionality enables users not only to estimate hull geometry and performance based on ship principal particulars, as was previously possible, but also to seamlessly integrate ship databases and tank test databases into the OCTARVIA programs. This allows shipping companies and other organizations to perform more accurate estimates of ship lifecycle fuel consumption and analyze onboard monitoring data.Through these programs, NMRI and Mitsubishi Shipbuilding will promote the reduction of GHG emissions from the maritime sector.(Annex)Collaboration Between OCTARVIA Programs and MiPoLin(R) (547 KB)About MHI GroupMitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI)Copyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.