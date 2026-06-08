

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) have launched a joint plan to help African countries prepare for and respond to the ongoing Ebola outbreak caused by the Bundibugyo virus.



The joint initiative comes as authorities in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, with support from Africa CDC, WHO, and international partners, intensify efforts to contain the virus and bring the outbreak under control.



The organizations aim to raise $518 million to support outbreak control efforts across the continent. The six-month plan, which will run from June to November 2026, focuses on helping countries detect Ebola cases early, respond quickly, and prevent further spread of the disease.



Under a unified 'One Response' approach, governments, health agencies, partners, and local communities will work together to strengthen emergency coordination, disease surveillance, laboratory testing, infection prevention, patient care, research, logistics, and public awareness campaigns.



'The only way to beat this outbreak is through close partnership, working together under the leadership of the affected countries in one coordinated effort, guided by a simple principle: one plan, one budget, one team,' said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.



'Containing Ebola depends on political commitment, sustained financing, and the trust and engagement of communities. This plan places communities at the centre, because without their participation, contact tracing falters, safe care is delayed, and transmission continues.'



A key goal of the initiative is to protect vulnerable populations and improve cooperation between neighboring countries. Health authorities say stronger cross-border coordination is essential to quickly identify and contain new Ebola cases.



The plan comes at a challenging time, as there are currently no approved vaccines or treatments specifically designed for the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola. As a result, Africa CDC and WHO are also focusing on strengthening health systems so they can better handle both current and future health emergencies.



Health officials also stressed the importance of continuing efforts against other ongoing disease outbreaks, including mpox, cholera, and measles. They warned that resources should not be diverted away from these health challenges while responding to Ebola.



Africa CDC and WHO have urged member countries to strengthen health screening at border entry points and improve public health measures. They also called for greater cooperation among neighboring countries to ensure a timely, effective, and science-based response to the Ebola outbreak.



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