Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2026) - Raffles Financial Group Limited (CSE: RICH) ("Raffles", "RFG", the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries collectively as the "Group") announces that its Board of Directors has approved a change in the Company's financial year end from June 30 to December 31.

As a result of this transition, the Company's current financial year, which commenced on July 1, 2025, will be extended for an 18-month transitional period to end on December 31, 2026. Thereafter, the financial year of the Company will follow a standard calendar year, commencing on January 1 and ending on December 31 of each subsequent year.

The Board of Directors determined that aligning the Company's financial reporting periods across all entities is in the best strategic interest of Raffles and its shareholders based on the following key operational drivers:

Strategic Alignment with Operating Subsidiaries: The Company's primary operating subsidiaries are incorporated in Hong Kong, where the standard fiscal and corporate tax reporting cycle commonly aligns with the calendar year ending December 31. Adjusting the parent company's reporting period eliminates the ongoing administrative complexity of preparing separate off-cycle financial statements and performing off-cycle consolidations.

Operational and Cost Efficiency: Synchronizing the financial year end across all group companies establishes a singular corporate financial cycle. This unified window will substantially streamline statutory audit workflows, maximize internal corporate resource allocation, and lower recurring group consolidated audit and compliance-related professional fees.

Enhanced Financial Transparency & Clarity: A standardized, uniform financial year end provides financial markets, lenders, and institutional investors with a synchronized look at the Group's consolidated performance, financial position, and cash flows, directly supporting smooth execution of future corporate exercises and strategic business expansion.

The Company will execute the necessary statutory and administrative filings with corporate registries and securities regulatory authorities to formally implement the change in due course, in accordance with applicable laws and exchange policies.

About Raffles Financial Group Limited (CSE: RICH) Raffles Financial Group is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange Purchasable under the stock symbol (CSE: RICH).

On behalf of the RFG Board of Directors

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release. Neither the Canadian Securities Purchase nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Purchase) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain statements contained in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements' or "forward-looking information" (collectively "forward-looking information") as those terms are used in Canadian securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words 'could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated", "anticipates" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events

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Source: Raffles Financial Group Limited