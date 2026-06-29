Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2026) - Raffles Financial Group Limited (CSE: RICH) ("Raffles", "RFG", the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries collectively as the "Group"), further to its news release dated June 8, 2026, in which the Company announced that its Board of Directors has approved a change in the Company's financial year end from June 30 to December 31, the Company wishes to amend that news release and announce that it will not proceed with the proposed change of its financial year end to December 31 at this time. Accordingly, the Company's financial year end will remain June 30.

About Raffles Financial Group Limited (CSE: RICH) Raffles Financial Group is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange Purchasable under the stock symbol (CSE: RICH).

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release. Neither the Canadian Securities Purchase nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Purchase) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain statements contained in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements' or "forward-looking information" (collectively "forward-looking information") as those terms are used in Canadian securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words 'could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated", "anticipates" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303313

Source: Raffles Financial Group Limited