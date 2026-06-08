CoinShares Digital Securities Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
08 June 2026
Exchange Traded Products Programme for the issue of
CoinShares Digital Securities
LEI: 549300DR7967WVLR3P83
Additional Market Marker
Jersey - 08 June 2026 - CoinShares Digital Securities Limited (the "Issuer") hereby announces that, by way of a supplement approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (the "Supplement"), it has appointed an additional Market Maker in respect of the Exchange Traded Products Programme for the issue of CoinShares Digital Individual Securities (the "Programme"). The newly appointed Market Maker is Virtu Financial Ireland Limited.
From the day of this notice, the Market Maker(s) appointed under the Programme are Flow Traders B.V., Virtu Financial Ireland Limited, and/ or any other market maker as communicated by the Issuer from time to time.
Terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as defined or used in the base prospectus of the Issuer dated 24 March 2026 and the Supplement.
A copy of the Supplement will shortly be available to view at: https://coinshares.com/etp/documents/
For further information, please contact:
CoinShares Digital Securities Limited
2 Hill Street
St. Helier, Jersey,
JE2 4UA
Channel Islands
ir@coinshares.com
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CoinShares Digital Securities Limited
|2 Hill Street
|JE2 4UA St Helier
|Jersey Guernsey
|Phone:
|+44 1534513100
|E-mail:
|physical@coinshares.com
|Internet:
|https://coinshares.com/
|ISIN:
|GB00BVBM1L91
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2341780
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
2341780 08-Jun-2026 CET/CEST