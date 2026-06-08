

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Italian coffee brand Lavazza is making its mark in the U.S. with Tablì, a new single-serve coffee system featuring compressed coffee tablets made entirely from ground coffee. This product was first introduced in Italy last year and is set to officially launch in the U.S. this coming August.



According to CEO Antonio Baravalle, bringing this technology to life took years of hard work, involving over 15 patents and a dedicated production facility back in Italy.



The Tablì tablets will only work with Lavazza's Tablì machines and will start off with five different varieties: espresso, double espresso, decaf espresso, super crema, and lungo.



This launch is part of Lavazza's strategy to grow in North America, a region that's becoming more crucial to their business. They reported a 26.9% boost in revenue in North America in 2025, and they're aiming to develop a EUR 1 billion operation in the U.S. over time. Overall, Lavazza made EUR 3.9 billion in revenue and EUR 92 million in net profit in 2025.



While Tablì will compete against major players like Keurig Dr Pepper and Nespresso, Baravalle emphasized that Lavazza isn't out to dethrone these leaders. Instead, they're looking to establish their own unique space in the market with a focus on premium quality and sustainability.



For those interested, a Tablì bundle which includes a machine, 60 coffee tablets, and a milk frother is available for pre-order in the U.S. for $99.99.



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