Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2026) - Medaro Mining Corp. (CSE: MEDA) (OTCID: MEDAF) (FSE: 1ZY) ("Medaro" or the "Company") announces that it has granted an aggregate 775,000 restricted share rights (the "RSRs") to certain directors and consultants of the Company pursuant to the Company's equity incentive plan (the "Plan").

Each RSR entitles the holder to receive one common share in the capital of the Company in accordance with the terms of the Plan and applicable policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange. The RSRs will vest 100% on the date that is four months and one day following the date of grant.

All securities issued in connection with the RSR grant are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

About Medaro Mining Corp.

Medaro is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and advancement of high-quality mineral projects in Ontario, Quebec and Sweden. The Company's strategy is to build shareholder value through systematic exploration, disciplined project evaluation, and responsible development.

For more information, investors should review the Company's public filings, which are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300638

Source: Medaro Mining Corp.