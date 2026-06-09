

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The M2 money stock in Japan was up 2.5 percent on year in May, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday - coming in at 1,298.1 trillion yen.



That follows the 2.3 percent annual increase in April and the 2.0 percent gain in March.



The M3 money stock was up 1.7 percent at 1,642.4 trillion yen, while M1 rose 0.3 percent to 1,102.9 trillion yen.



The L money stock jumped an annual 4.7 percent to 2,334.5 trillion yen.



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