Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation: Sony Semiconductor Solutions to Release X-ray CMOS Sensor with Industry's Fastest*¹ Imaging and Low-Noise Performance for Inspection and Measurement Instrumentation

High-accuracy energy measurements and photon-level data acquisition on a single chip

ATSUGI, Japan, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation (Sony) today announced the upcoming release, mass-production, and shipment of the IMX711 direct conversion charge-integrating X-ray CMOS image sensor.

The IMX711 is an X-ray image sensor for inspection and measurement instrumentation which directly detects X-rays and outputs signals proportional to their energy. The new sensor offers the industry's fastest*1 maximum 26,100 fps high-speed imaging, achieved thanks to Sony's proprietary circuit technology, suppressing charge saturation for accurate measurements. It also significantly reduces noise to enable improved signal detection precision in low-flux conditions, detecting differences in photon energy. It provides both high-accuracy measurements of integrated X-ray energy at a wide dynamic range and energy information acquisition at the photon level on a single sensor, a feat that has been difficult with conventional sensors. This unique feature will contribute to the advancement and diversification of X-ray inspection and measurement technologies, which are used in a wide variety of applications, from cutting-edge device inspection to scientific measurements.

*1Among charge-integrating X-ray CMOS image sensors. According to Sony research (as of announcement on June 9, 2026).





Model name Mass-production shipment date IMX711 3.73-type (27.88 mm × 52.85 mm HW), approximately 280,000 effective pixel*2

direct conversion charge-integrating

X-ray CMOS image sensor First quarter of FY2026

*2 Based on the image sensor effective pixel specification method.

Examples of Potential Applications

Improving precision and throughput in high-speed inspection of moving objects for battery and semiconductor applications

Elemental mapping for distinguishing photons of different energy levels and rendering two-dimensional distribution

Simultaneous measurement of crystal structure analysis and element analysis using photon energy information and spatial information

Main Features

High-accuracy measurements in a wide dynamic range thanks to the industry's fastest, *1 low-noise imaging

This product achieves the industry's fastest*1 maximum frame rate of 26,100 fps thanks to Sony's proprietary circuit technology. Lowering the amount of accumulated charge per frame enables superior saturation characteristics compared to conventional sensors. At the same time, random noise, which is a technical challenge on charge-integrating sensors, has been reduced to 34 e-rms*3 so that even faint X-ray signals are not obscured by noise and can be reliably detected. This improves measurement precision under low-flux conditions, offering photon level detection. These features enable accurate measurement of integrated X-ray energy for all pixels across low- to high-flux conditions, supporting inspection and measurement with significant differences in brightness on a single sensor, contributing to improved device throughput and an expanded dynamic range.

*3 An evaluation result. This result is calculated based on the average value of pixels in the sensor's effective area in an environment where the sensor's internal operating temperature is at or below 20?. The functional guaranteed value is 60 e-rms.

High energy resolution enabling inspection and measurement using photon energy

The new sensor uses the charge-integrating method, which makes it possible to acquire photon energy information without the need to set a threshold in advance. Furthermore, noise and signal variation are suppressed during reading to achieve high energy resolution for clear identification of differences in photon energy. Enabling acquisition of highly reliable data via high energy resolution will contribute to streamlining and improving precision in advanced inspection and measurement, which previously required several measurements in applications such as detecting differences in constituent elements at the element level and structural and material analysis to quantitatively evaluate minute state changes. It also enables post-processing under various conditions such as collecting the measurement data for all pixels, combining it with spatial information, and extracting specific energy data contributes to multifunctional inspection and measurement.

The IMX711 was developed with the collaboration between Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation and RIKEN. Based on a pixel structure invented by Dr. Takaki Hatsui of RIKEN, the two parties worked together on the technological development required to make it viable as a practical X-ray image sensor, including improving sensitivity and achieving high resistance to X-ray irradiation and high-voltage tolerance. Sony developed its circuit technology, manufacturing processes and packaging technology for mass production.

Related Link

IMX711 product page: https://www.sony-semicon.com/en/products/is/scientific/x-ray.html

Please check the official website for specifications and other details.

https://www.sony-semicon.com/en/news/2026/2026060901.html

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