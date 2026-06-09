Global Football Tournament Drives Travel Surge, with Group Stage Booking Growth Nearly Double Knockout Round's: Trip.com Data

- International bookings to 16 North American host cities surge nearly 70% year-on-year
- Japan's travel demand explodes +250%, more than double the growth rate of any European nation
- Mexican hotel bookings for Monterrey up 40X, Guadalajara up 12X, Mexico City up +150%.
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