Nebius Group

Nebius launches Physical AI Living Lab for UK and European robotics startups built with NVIDIA technologies



09-Jun-2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

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Nebius launches Physical AI Living Lab for UK and European robotics startups built with NVIDIA technologies London, June 9, 2026 - Nebius, the AI cloud company, today announced the Physical AI Living Lab, a six-month program that equips British and European robotics startups with NVIDIA's physical AI development tools and Nebius's AI cloud infrastructure. Physical AI depends on large-scale simulation, synthetic data, and accelerated compute that most early-stage robotics companies cannot assemble on their own. The Physical AI Living Lab removes that barrier, putting the same class of tooling and compute used to build physical AI at scale into the hands of founders, so they can move from simulation to real-world deployment faster. The Lab builds on Nebius and NVIDIA's collaboration to create a cloud platform for robotics and physical AI . The companies intend to extend the Physical AI Living Lab to other regions over time and bring in further cohorts as the program grows. Evan Helda, Head of Physical AI at Nebius, said: "Most robotics teams can build a strong model - the bottleneck is getting the simulation, synthetic data, and compute in place to take it further. The Living Lab is built around that problem: founders get the full NVIDIA physical AI stack on Nebius AI Cloud and direct time with our engineers, so they spend time building robots, not assembling infrastructure. That proximity works both ways - working shoulder-to-shoulder with these teams sharpens how we run physical AI ourselves, and that feedback loop is exactly what we want to replicate as we bring the Lab to more cohorts and regions." Anthony Hills, Director, UK&I, NVIDIA, said: "The UK has world-class robotics and AI research, but there's still a real gap between that innovation and scaled, market-ready solutions in physical AI. This lab is about closing that gap by giving UK founders affordable access to the first two computers physical AI needs most: cloud-scale training on Nebius and NVIDIA's full simulation and synthetic data stack, including Cosmos and Isaac, running on NVIDIA RTX PRO GPUs. By removing the compute and tooling barriers that usually slow robotics companies down, we're giving UK startups a clear path from promising prototype to deployed systems that can move the needle for the UK economy and society." Participating startups in the Physical AI Living Lab will work hands-on using NVIDIA technologies to deploy their physical AI workloads - NVIDIA OSMO for workload orchestration, NVIDIA Cosmos world foundation models, and NVIDIA Isaac Sim and NVIDIA Isaac Lab for robot simulation and training - together with the NVIDIA Physical AI Data Factory Blueprint, all running on Nebius infrastructure. Synthetic data generation is provided through Voxel51's FiftyOne integration, built on Cosmos world foundation models. The first phase of the Physical AI Living Lab will run on Nebius's UK-based infrastructure, built on NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs. Beyond the simulation and training tools, participants build, fine-tune and run their models on Nebius AI Cloud - the company's full-stack platform for taking AI from data and training through to production deployment. Applications run through the NVIDIA Inception pipeline. The first cohort will begin in September 2026. Engineers from both Nebius and NVIDIA will provide technical guidance throughout the program. About Nebius Nebius, the AI cloud company, is building the full-stack platform for developers and companies to take charge of their AI future - from data and model training to production deployment. Founded on deep in-house technological expertise and operating at scale with a rapidly expanding global footprint, Nebius serves startups and enterprises building AI products, agents and services worldwide. Nebius is listed on Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NBIS) and headquartered in Amsterdam. For more information please visit www.nebius.com Media kit www.nebius.com/media-kit. Contacts Media relations: media@nebius.com Investor relations: askIR@nebius.com Disclaimer Forward-looking statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. 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