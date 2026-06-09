Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 09

9 June 2026

FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC

LEI: 54930076MSJ0ZW67JB75

Final Dividend

The Directors have recommended a final ordinary dividend of 9.00 pence per share for the year ended 31 March 2026 to be proposed to shareholders of the Company at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 21 July 2026.

Subject to shareholder approval, the final dividend will be paid on 28 July 2026 to shareholders on the Register of Members at the close of business on 19 June 2026. The ex-dividend date is 18 June 2026.

Contact for queries:

George Bayer

Company Secretary

FIL Investments International

0207 961 4240