The Estonian Police and Border Guard Board has begun the issuance of the country's new electronic identity (eID) cards, marking a major milestone in the ongoing modernisation of Estonia's renowned digital identity programme.

This new generation of cards has been developed in partnership with Thales under an eight-year contract covering the full lifecycle of national identity documents from issuance to personalisation -for residents, citizens, and specific groups such as diplomats or refugees.

The advanced eID cards1 feature cutting-edge embedded security elements that can be upgraded to counter emerging cyber threats, ensuring citizens' digital transactions remain protected over time.

With increasing cyber risks and the rapid evolution of digital public services, Estonia is reinforcing the security, durability and adaptability of the documents that underpin its digital society: identity cards, residence permit cards, e-resident digital identity cards, diplomatic identity cards, certificates of AIP (Applicant for International Protection). Backed by Thales' decades of expertise in secure identity technologies, the new programme introduces stronger protection against fraud, upgraded electronic features and the ability to respond quickly to emerging cybersecurity threats.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260608624209/en/

© Reelika Riimand Estonian Police and Border Guard Board

At the heart of the programme is Estonia's new national eID card, designed by Thales to blend strong physical protectionwith robust digital security. Its materials, visual features and advanced security techniques make the card instantly recognisable, easy to verify, and highly resistant to tampering or counterfeiting (including the use of translucent polycarbonate with transparent edges and multiple optical features).

Beyond physical security, Estonia's new electronic identity documents benefit from upgradeable software. Should new cybersecurity risks emerge, already-issued cards can be remotely updated, ensuring citizens' digital transactions remain protected over time without replacing the card itself. For end-users, the experience remains simple: the card works as their key to secure online services, digital signatures, banking, healthcare access, interactions with government portals, and even seamless travel through eGates at borders.

Behind the scenes, Thales ensures full operations from card issuance to lifecycle management, and guarantees that:

each card is equipped with advanced, multi-layered security features designed to address the highest level of protection,

personal data is safeguarded with the highest cybersecurity standards,

and Estonia's digital services continue to run on a trusted and resilient identity foundation.

As a trusted leader in digital identity and cybersecurity, Thales provides a solution fully compliant with eIDAS (the European Union regulation governing electronic identification and eServices), providing citizens with the highest standards of security and interoperability, and seamless access to digital services across Europe.

Liis Valk, Head of Identity and Status Bureau Estonian Police and Border Guard Boardcommented"Estonia's digital ecosystem depends on the trust citizens place in their identity documents. With this new generation of eID cards, we are strengthening both physical and digital security while ensuring people can continue using our services with confidence. Thales' expertise has enabled us to bring world-class security features to every citizen."

"Estonia has long been a pioneer in digital identity, and we are proud to support the next chapter of this remarkable journey. These new cards combine advanced document design with strong cybersecurity foundations, ensuring resilience against emerging threats," added Nathalie Gosset, VP Identity and Biometric Solutions, Thales. "Together, we are helping to build a secure, future-proof identity framework for all residents and citizens."

1 Earlier this year, Estonia's new-generation eID card has been awarded the "Best New National eID Card" at High Security Printing EMEA conference in Morocco.

About Thales

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global leader in advanced technologies for the Defence, Aerospace, and Cyber Digital sectors. Its portfolio of innovative products and services helps address several major challenges: sovereignty, security, sustainability and inclusion.

The Group allocates €4.5 billion per year in Research Development in key areas, particularly for critical environments, such as Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Quantum and Cloud technologies.

Thales has more than 85,000 employees in 65 countries. In 2025, the Group generated sales of €22.1 billion.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260608624209/en/

Contacts:

Vanessa Viala

Thales Press Officer Cyber Digital

Vanessa.viala@thalesgroup.com