Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2026) - ICG Silver & Gold Ltd. (CSE: ICG) (FSE: JI0) (OTC Pink: ICGSF) ("ICG" or the "Company"), a precious minerals exploration Company focused on the Tuscarora District in Elko County, Nevada (the "Project" or "District"), is pleased to announce the launch of its new interactive VRIFY presentation.

In conjunction with the launch, management has recorded a virtual overview of the district-scale geological model, discussing the integration of more than 40,000 meters of historical drilling data into the Company's database, and outlining the geological rationale behind the six priority drill targets that will be drilled in the Phase 1 Drill Program beginning in a few weeks as previously announced (see May 28, 2026 news release).

Technical Webinar Recording

The Company has prepared a high-level, pre-recorded overview of the VRIFY model, available here: [VRIFY OVERVIEW LINK], which details the geological model and provides investors with a better understanding of the exploration thesis driving the Company's upcoming Phase 1 Drill Program.

The Company's new fully interactive VRIFY presentation, available here: [VRIFY LINK]

A more in-depth review of the model as explained by the Company's VP of Exploration, Korbon McCall, and Senior Technical Advisor, Eric Saderholm, available here: [LONG FORM RECORDING LINK]

The presentation gives investors direct access to the Company's recently completed district-scale geological model, which integrates more than 40,000 meters of historical drilling, geological interpretations, structural controls, geophysical datasets, historical workings and newly identified exploration targets across the District.

"The geological modeling initiative has transformed our understanding of the Tuscarora District," said Korbon McCall, VP of Exploration of ICG Silver & Gold. "By integrating over 40,000 meters of drilling with geological, structural and geophysical data, we have developed a district-scale framework that is now guiding exploration across multiple target areas. The VRIFY presentation will allow investors to see firsthand the work that has led to the identification of our drill targets."





Figure 1 - Overview of the Tuscarora District.

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https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12036/300681_b0d3202b547138e4_001full.jpg

The geological model integrates historical drilling, surface geology, structural interpretations, alteration patterns and geophysical information into a unified three-dimensional framework, see Figures 1, 2 and 3. The model was developed to improve the understanding of mineralization controls throughout the District and identify new opportunities for discovery.





Figure 2 - Historical Drill Database Integrated into Geological Model, Showcasing South Navajo1.

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https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12036/300681_b0d3202b547138e4_002full.jpg

As previously announced (see May 4, 2026 news release), the Company increased its historical drilling database by approximately 60%, expanding from approximately 25,000 meters to more than 40,000 meters of drilling. The resulting dataset represents the most comprehensive compilation of geological information assembled at the Tuscarora District.





Figure 3 - Structural Interpretation and Mineralized Corridors at South Navajo1.

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https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12036/300681_b0d3202b547138e4_003full.jpg

The Company's interpretation suggests that several known mineralized zones may be connected by larger, district-scale structural controls that previous operators have not systematically explored.





Figure 4 - Six Priority Exploration Targets Generated from Geological Modeling.

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https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12036/300681_b0d3202b547138e4_004full.jpg

The recently announced Phase 1 Drill Program, see Figures 4, 5 and 6, is designed to test six priority targets identified through geological modeling, including Battle Mountain, East Pediment, Grand Prize, Kings Vein, Modoc and Silica. Five of the six targets have received little or no modern drilling.





Figure 5 - Section A-A' highlighting targets at depth with newly compiled 3D-model visuals1.

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https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12036/300681_b0d3202b547138e4_005full.jpg





Figure 6 - Section B-B' highlighting targets at depth with newly compiled 3D-model visuals1.

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https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12036/300681_b0d3202b547138e4_006full.jpg

The VRIFY presentation allows users to:

Explore the geological model in three dimensions

Visualize more than 40,000 meters of historical drilling

Review geological, structural and alteration interpretations

Better understand the district-scale exploration opportunity at the Tuscarora District

Management believes the completion of the geological model and launch of the VRIFY presentation represent important milestones in advancing the Tuscarora District toward systematic exploration and future discovery. The Company will continue refining the model as new geological information and drill results become available.

References:

McMillin, S. L. (2026, January 7). NI 43-101 technical report: Tuscarora Project, Elko County, Nevada, USA. Rangefront Mining Services. Prepared for ICG Silver & Gold Ltd.

QP STATEMENT

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Steven L. McMillin, P.G., of Rangefront Mining Services, a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and an independent consultant to the Company.

About ICG Silver & Gold Ltd.

ICG Silver & Gold Ltd. is a new mineral exploration and development company advancing the Tuscarora District in northern Nevada. The Company's strategy is centered on:

Advancing the Tuscarora District through systematic exploration and technical studies;

Building a district-scale geological model; and

Progressing the Project toward resource definition and future development.

The Tuscarora District is a silver-gold epithermal system located on the Carlin Trend, approximately one hour northwest of Elko, Nevada. ICG controls 100% of the approximately 10,000-acre land package, on which extensive rock chip sampling, thousands of meters of reverse circulation and core drilling, and tens of kilometers of CSAMT geophysics have been completed. ICG fundamentally believes in the long-term value of precious metals exploration, especially silver and gold, and is led by a technical and management team with extensive experience in exploration, permitting, capital markets, and development of mining projects in the Western United States, including Nevada.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements related to ICG's exploration plans, including the anticipated Phase 1 Drill Program, its scope, timing, targets and methodology; the potential for shared or overlapped mineralizing episodes; the identification of feeder structures and structural controls on mineralization; the Company's strategy to consolidate and control a district-scale land position; and the potential to expand mineralization laterally and at depth. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, including assumptions regarding the availability of financing to fund exploration activities, the receipt of necessary permits and regulatory approvals, the accuracy of the Company's geological interpretations and models, and the reliability of historical data, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, exploration risks and uncertainties, the ability to obtain necessary permits and regulatory approvals, changes in environmental and other applicable legislation, the uncertainty of mineral exploration and development, title risks, reliance on key personnel, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300681

Source: ICG Silver & Gold Ltd.