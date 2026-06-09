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WKN: A3ELRR | ISIN: US8299331004 | Ticker-Symbol: 3HY
Tradegate
09.06.26 | 09:41
24,600 Euro
+3,36 % +0,800
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,60024,80010:03
24,60024,70010:00
PR Newswire
09.06.2026 00:09 Uhr
15 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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S&P Dow Jones Indices: Sirius XM Holdings Set to Join S&P MidCap 400

NEW YORK, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASD: SIRI) will replace Masimo Corp. (NASD: MASI) in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, June 11. S&P 500 & 100 constituent Danaher Corp. (NYSE: DHR) is acquiring Masimo in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective
Date

Index
Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

June 11, 2026

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Sirius XM Holdings

SIRI

Communication Services

June 11, 2026

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Masimo

MASI

Health Care

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
 [email protected]

Media Inquiries
 [email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
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