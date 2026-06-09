Orexo AB: Orexo appoints Raheleh Nassaji as SVP Business Development, strengthening its focus on new partnerships

Uppsala, Sweden - June 9, 2026 - Orexo AB (publ.), (STO:ORX) (OTCQX:ORXOY), today announced that the company is strengthening its business development efforts through the appointment of

Raheleh Nassaji as Senior Vice President Business Development. Raheleh Nassaji will join the company's leadership team and report to Nikolaj Sørensen, President and CEO.

Raheleh is a biopharma executive with close to 20 years of global experience across big pharma and biotech. She brings a unique combination of scientific expertise, business development, and strategic partnerships gained through senior roles at companies across various stages of development, including Hansa Biopharma and Pfizer. Her background also includes late-stage product launches and commercialization as well as early-stage strategy and clinical development planning. This breadth of expertise enables her to bridge scientific innovation with commercial execution and strategic growth.

"I am very pleased to welcome Raheleh to Orexo at an important stage in our development. She brings deep experience from the pharmaceutical industry from both business development and international commercial roles. In her career she has worked with a broad range of molecules, including vaccines," said Nikolaj Sørensen, President and CEO. "Raheleh has also a strong track record of establishing and maintaining valuable partnerships. Her expertise will be instrumental as we intensify our focus on realizing the full potential of our proprietary AmorphOX® technology."

Raheleh Nassaji, SVP Business Development, commented: "I am excited to join Orexo and contribute to driving its next phase of growth. Orexo combines a strong history of innovation and value-creating partnerships with a differentiated technology platform and a promising pipeline. I look forward to working with the team to expand strategic partnerships, advance opportunities around AmorphOX®, and create long-term value through collaborations that accelerate the development and broaden the reach of Orexo's technologies and products."

For more information contact

Nikolaj Sørensen, President and CEO

Lena Wange, IR & Communications Director

+46 (0)18 780 88 00

ir@orexo.com

About Orexo

Orexo is a Swedish pharmaceutical company dedicated to advance treatments for severe diseases and life-saving rescue medications to meet future healthcare needs. At the core of our innovation is AmorphOX®, a proprietary drug delivery technology that improves bioavailability and stability for both large and small molecules, enabling new approaches to route of administration, manufacturing, and distribution. With over 30 years of experience and multiple drugs approved globally, Orexo is advancing a diversified pipeline of programs in clinical and preclinical development. The company collaborates with partners in research, development, and commercialization. Headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, Orexo is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's main market and trades as ADRs on the OTCQX market in the United States.

For more information on Orexo, visit www.orexo.com. You can also follow Orexo on X, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

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