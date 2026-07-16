Orexo AB: Orexo Q2 2026 Interim Report

Building momentum for the next chapter

Financial summary April - June

Total net revenues of SEK 3.5 m (4.8)

Net earnings for the period is SEK -102.5 m (-97.5)

Cash flow for the period is SEK -109.3 m (2.2)

Earnings per share before and after dilution SEK -2.92 (-2.81)

Net earnings for the period for discontinued operations is SEK 2.1 m (57.8).

Operational highlights April - June

Izipry: Supportive stability and reliability data for the final commercial product were generated, supporting the planned NDA resubmission in Q3 2026. Potential FDA approval expected in Q1 2027

OX640 advanced toward pivotal development, with commercial-scale manufacturing and study preparations progressing according to plan ahead of Q4 2026

OX390 delivered positive proof-of-concept in vivo data and achieved further regulatory alignment with the FDA, supporting continued advancement of the program

A scientific collaboration with a pharmaceutical organization was initiated to support the expansion of AmorphOX® into GLP-1 agonists and other large molecule applications

Growing external interest in AmorphOX generated multiple partnering discussions across small molecules, peptides and vaccines.

Significant events after the end of the period

No significant events after the end of the period.

SEK m unless otherwise stated 2026

Apr-Jun 2025

Apr-Jun 2026

Jan-Jun 2025

Jan-Jun 2025

Jan-Dec Net revenues 3.5 4.8 8.5 17.9 26.0 Cost of goods sold -0.1 -0.1 -0.6 -4.8 -14.5 Operating expenses -106.7 -89.9 -186.2 -174.6 -364.3 Of which research and development expenses/operating expenses, % 46 59 49 57 64 EBIT -103.3 -85.3 -178.2 -161.5 -352.7 EBIT margin % neg. neg. neg. neg. neg. EBITDA -95.1 -73.8 -161.1 -139.0 -285.7 Earnings per share before dilution, SEK -2.92 -2.81 -5.95 -5.44 -11.65 Earnings per share after dilution, SEK -2.92 -2.81 -5.95 -5.44 -11.65 Cash flow from operating activities -93.3 -53.4 -126.8 -95.0 -195.4 Cash and cash equivalents Orexo 232.8 121.3 232.8 121.3 912.4 Cash and cash equivalents payable to Dexcel 44.1 - 44.1 - - Total Cash and cash equivalents 276.9 121.3 276.9 121.3 912.4 Unless otherwise stated, all data refers to continued operations post Zubsolv US divestment as of Dec. 31 2025. Discontinued operations are presented in Note 10.

CEO comments in brief

During the quarter, we made good progress across our portfolio of rescue medications, including OX640 for the treatment of anaphylaxis, Izipry for synthetic opioid overdose and OX390 for adulterated opioid overdose. We remain on track to reach important value inflection points, including the start of the pivotal trial for OX640 in fourth quarter of 2026 with read-out in the first quarter of 2027, and a potential FDA approval of Izipry in the first quarter of 2027 following the planned resubmission in the third quarter of this year.

For OX390, which is being developed in collaboration with BARDA, operating under the US Department of Health and Human Services, we reported successful in vivo study results during the quarter. At the same time, our strengthened business development team is seeing growing interest in the AmorphOX technology from external parties.

Following the divestment of Zubsolv® US, we continue to adapt and optimize the organization to support our new growth strategy. We are also intensifying our efforts to resolve the Department of Justice (DOJ) investigation.

To fully realize the value of our technology platform and development pipeline, while also removing the unresolved DOJ-related legal matters, we have initiated a process to evaluate opportunities for securing additional financing together with our financial advisor, DNB Carnegie.

Uppsala, Sweden, July 16, 2026

Nikolaj Sørensen

President and CEO

For full CEO Comments see PDF

Contact persons

Nikolaj Sørensen, President and CEO

Fredrik Järrsten, EVP and CFO

+46 18 780 88 00

ir@orexo.com

Presentation

July 16, at 2 pm CEST analysts, investors and media are invited to attend a presentation, incl. a Q&A. Participants may access the event via live webcast or teleconference through the following link:

https://investorcaller.com/events/orexo/orexo-q2-report-2026

Prior to the call, presentation material will be available on the website under Investors/Rapport archive.

This information is information that Orexo AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-16 07:00 CEST.