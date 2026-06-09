Convatec (LSE:CTEC), a leading medical products and technologies company focused on solutions for the management of chronic conditions; The Eli Lilly and Company Foundation (Lilly Foundation), a tax-exempt private foundation supported by donations from Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) have committed c.$5 million to Partners In Health (PIH), an international nonprofit global health organization to help accelerate the integration of non-communicable disease (NCD) and chronic care, including cardiometabolic and mental health, into primary and community health systems in resource-limited settings.

The financial commitment will enable PIH to scale its integrated models of care and support efforts to embed sustainable approaches to the prevention, diagnosis and management of NCDs and other chronic conditions within shifting healthcare systems.

For Convatec, the commitment represents the next phase of its collaboration with PIH, building on work since 2023 that has already reached more than 300,000 people. The initiative honours the legacy of Karim Bitar, formerly Chief Executive Officer of Convatec before he passed away in October 2025, whose belief in the power of collective action and long-term healthcare partnerships continues to inspire many people.

The focus of the next phase related to Convatec's collaboration will continue scaling innovative approaches to training and deploying Community Health Workers (CHWs), supporting high-quality, locally delivered care for people living with chronic conditions, and strengthening referral pathways within health systems. This work will support PIH programmes across multiple geographies, including Peru and Rwanda, while continuing to engage Convatec leaders in leadership development, building on work started in 2025.

In addition, this phase will introduce new collaboration with PIH's university site, the University of Global Health Equity in Rwanda. This work aims to help prepare the next generation of changemakers to build equitable health systems that can respond to the growing burden of chronic and long-term conditions through innovation, research and clinical evidence.

The charitable work of PIH supported by the Lilly Foundation grant is the integration of cardiometabolic and other NCD care into primary care systems in resource-limited settings in Rwanda, Malawi, and Sierra Leone. PIH will support system-level strengthening, including training frontline health workers, increasing early diagnosis and improving continuity and quality of care.

Jonny Mason, Chief Executive Officer at Convatec, said:

"We are very proud of our collaboration with Partners In Health, which has already reached over 300,000 people living with chronic conditions. This new collaboration, in Karim's memory, builds on that momentum, helping PIH extend its reach to underserved communities and support people living with chronic conditions, delivering meaningful change to support generations to come. The unique nature of this collaboration further reflects Karim's ability to bring people together to help deliver positive change as well as Convatec's determination to pioneering trusted medical solutions to improve the lives we touch."

David A. Ricks, Chair and CEO of Eli Lilly and Company and Chair of the Lilly Foundation, said:

"Lasting progress in global health starts with strengthening care where people are closest to it within communities and local health systems. Through this grant, the Lilly Foundation is proud to support Partners In Health's work to expand access to quality care and to honor Karim Bitar's belief in the power of collaboration to deliver meaningful change."

Sheila Davis, Chief Executive Officer at Partners In Health, said:

"Partners In Health is honored to work alongside Convatec and receive support from the Lilly Foundation to imagine a world where all people suffering from chronic conditions and NCDs have access to quality care. Long-term change requires continued action and support and this commitment signifies pragmatic steps to ensuring we can meet many of the sickest patients where they are at home."

Convatec will continue to support the collaboration with PIH through a combination of financial support, product donations and technical expertise, enabling PIH and its partners to build on deep local knowledge and scale solutions that strengthen health systems over the long term.

About Convatec

Pioneering trusted medical solutions to improve the lives we touch: Convatec is a global medical products and technologies company, focused on solutions for the management of chronic conditions, with leading positions in Advanced Wound Care, Ostomy Care, Continence Care, and Infusion Care. With more than 10,000 colleagues, we provide products and services in around 90 countries, united by a promise to be forever caring. Our solutions provide a range of benefits, from infection prevention, treatment for hard to heal wounds, at-risk skin and ulcerated tissue to supporting debilitating conditions, improved patient outcomes and reduced care costs. Convatec's revenues in 2025 were over $2 billion. The company is a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index (LSE:CTEC). To learn more please visit http://www.convatecgroup.com

About Eli Lilly and Company Foundation

The Eli Lilly and Company Foundation (Lilly Foundation) was established in 1968 and is supported by donations from Eli Lilly and Company.

The Foundation is a tax-exempt, private foundation that extends Lilly's charitable reach and impact by supporting programs that align with its philanthropic priorities.

About Partners In Health

Striving to make health a human right for all people: Partners In Health (PIH) is a non-profit, social justice organisation that has been operating globally for over 30 years and improves health care for over 8 million people each year. PIH focuses on developing comprehensive models of health care for underserved communities in 11 countries around the world. Knowing that 50% of people across the globe lack access to essential health care, PIH works hand-in-hand with partners at the community, local, and global levels to prove that transformational, comprehensive global health care delivery is possible. To learn more about Partners In Health, visit http://www.pih.org/

About Karim Bitar (1965-2025)

On 27 October 2025, Convatec was deeply saddened to announce the passing of our former CEO, Karim Bitar. Convatec has put in place a series of commemorative activities to mark Karim's lasting impact. Karim joined Convatec from Genus Plc where he was CEO (2011-2019), prior to which, Karim had spent 15 years (1996-2011) in various leadership roles with increasing responsibility at Eli Lilly Co, culminating in the role of President of Europe, Australia and Canada (2009-2011).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260609166786/en/

Contacts:

Convatec: mediarelations@convatec.com

Eli Lilly Foundation: mendelek_karine@lilly.com

Partners In Health: media@pih.org