Interactive Brokers (Nasdaq: IBKR), an automated global broker, today announced the launch of Commission-Free ETFs within its Recurring Investment feature for eligible individual investors across the European Economic Area. Investors can now access more than 500 commission-free iShares ETFs from BlackRock spanning a broad range of asset classes and strategies, including bonds, equities, themes and sectors.

The iShares ETFs available on the IBKR platform give individual investors an accessible, cost-efficient way to build well-diversified portfolios. Since investors pay no trading commissions, more of their capital stays invested and compounding over time, while a broad selection of funds across asset classes makes it straightforward to construct and rebalance portfolios.

iShares ETFs are available commission-free through IBKR's Recurring Investments feature, allowing investors to automate their periodic ETF contributions. Clients can select individual ETFs or ETF portfolios, set a contribution amount and a regular schedule, and invest in a wide range of iShares UCITS ETFs starting from just €10, without paying trading commissions. This gives investors the flexibility to manage their own recurring ETF investing independently, with full control over how and when they invest.

Kevin Keller, Chief Executive Officer of Interactive Brokers Ireland Limited, commented:

"Investors should be able to build diversified, long-term portfolios without paying to do it. By offering commission-free iShares ETFs alongside our full range of global markets on a single platform, we're giving European investors a cost-efficient way to put more of their money to work and keep it invested over time."

Christian Bimueller, Head of Digital Distribution Continental Europe at BlackRock, added:

"Interactive Brokers' latest offering reflects a clear trend across Europe, with more individual investors turning to ETFs for their simplicity, diversification and low cost. When used within recurring investment plans, where people invest a fixed amount regularly, ETFs are changing how people invest, making it easier to get started, build a habit over time and take the pressure out of trying to time the market. Together, they are bringing investing within reach for many more people, helping individuals take that first step and stay invested over time. BlackRock has been part of this shift for many years, helping to make investing simpler and more widely available to millions more people looking to grow their money and take control of their financial future."

According to BlackRock's People Money 2025 study, ETFs are growing at an annualised rate of 19% since 2022 and are now the third most-owned investment vehicle in Europe, reflecting the accelerating shift toward low-cost, transparent investing among individual investors.

Availability of products varies by Interactive Brokers affiliate and client country of residence.

For additional information, please visit: Commission-Free ETFs

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About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.:

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) is a member of the S&P 500. Its affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities, foreign exchange, and prediction markets around the clock on over 170 markets in numerous countries and currencies from a single unified platform to clients worldwide. We serve individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and automation have enabled us to equip our clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios. We strive to provide our clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments. Interactive Brokers has consistently earned recognition as a top broker, garnering multiple awards and accolades from respected industry sources such as Barron's, Investopedia, Stockbrokers.com, and many others.

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About BlackRock

BlackRock's purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate

About iShares

iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of more than 1,700 exchange traded funds (ETFs) and approximately $5.5 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2026, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

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Contacts:

Contacts for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.

Media: Katherine Ewert, media@ibkr.com