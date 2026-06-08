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WKN: A0CBF4 | ISIN: US16359R1032 | Ticker-Symbol: CXM
Tradegate
05.06.26 | 21:21
378,00 Euro
-1,05 % -4,00
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
CHEMED CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHEMED CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
378,00384,0011:51
378,00384,0010:57
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.06.2026 21:18 Uhr
29 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Chemed Corp.: Roto-Rooter Buys Franchise Territory in Corpus Christi, Rio Grande Valley, and Beaumont, Texas

CINCINNATI, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roto-Rooter Services Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Chemed Corporation ("Chemed") (NYSE: CHE) announced it has acquired a formerly independent Roto-Rooter franchise serving 21 counties in south Texas for approximately $12.0 million. The service area includes the cities of Corpus Christi, McAllen, Laredo and Brownsville, Texas.

Listed on the New York Stock Exchange and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Chemed Corporation (www.chemed.com) operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: VITAS Healthcare and Roto-Rooter. VITAS is the nation's largest provider of end-of-life hospice care and Roto-Rooter is the nation's leading provider of plumbing and drain cleaning services.

Statements in this press release or in other Chemed communications may relate to future events or Chemed's future performance. Such statements are forward-looking statements and are based on present information Chemed has related to its existing business circumstances. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risk and that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Further, investors are cautioned that Chemed does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements based on unanticipated events or changed expectations.

CONTACT:
Michael D. Witzeman
(513) 762-6714


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.