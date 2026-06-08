DeFi Development Corporation: DeFi Development Corp. Announces Executive Transition

BOCA RATON, FL, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) (the "Company"), the first US public company with a treasury strategy built to accumulate and compound Solana ("SOL"), today announced that Parker White will depart from his executive role with the Company, effective June 8, 2026.

To support an orderly transition, Mr. White will serve as a consultant to the Company for a limited period following his resignation and will assist with the transfer of his responsibilities to the Company's management team. Following the transition period, Mr. White is expected to focus on Apyx, a decentralized financial project previously supported by DFDV, that is backed by variable rate perpetual preferred stock.

While White was a founding member of the team that led the charge on DFDV's Solana treasury strategy, the Company remains a stalwart of the Solana ecosystem and continues to execute its strategy to grow SOL per share. In May 2025, the Company acquired several Solana validators from entities associated with White. The Company plans to continue operating those validators.

"DFDV remains focused on disciplined execution, responsible treasury management, and long-term value creation for shareholders," said Joseph Onorati, Chief Executive Officer of DeFi Development Corp. "Parker played an important role as a founder of DFDV. We thank him for his contributions to the Company and wish him the best at Apyx. The rest of the DFDV management team and I have already been deeply involved across balance sheet management, treasury operations, and corporate strategy, and we remain committed to maintaining continuity as we continue executing on our strategy."

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About DeFi Development Corp.

DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) has adopted a treasury policy under which the principal holding in its treasury reserve is allocated to SOL. Through this strategy, the Company provides investors with direct economic exposure to SOL, while also actively participating in the growth of the Solana ecosystem. In addition to holding and staking SOL, DeFi Development Corp. operates its own validator infrastructure, generating staking rewards and fees from delegated stake. The Company is also engaged across decentralized finance (DeFi) opportunities and continues to explore innovative ways to support and benefit from Solana's expanding application layer.

The Company is also an AI-powered online platform that connects the commercial real estate industry by providing value-add services and software subscriptions to multifamily and commercial property professionals, as the Company connects the increasingly complex ecosystem that stakeholders have to manage. The Company's data and software offerings are generally offered on a subscription basis as software as a service.

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