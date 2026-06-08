Kymera Therapeutics, Inc.: Kymera Therapeutics Appoints Penny Carlson as Senior Vice President, Development Operations

Penny Carlson will oversee global clinical development operations across Kymera's oral immunology portfolio

Jeremy Chadwick will retire from his role as Chief Operating Officer

WATERTOWN, Mass., June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a new class of oral small molecule degrader medicines for immunological diseases, today announced the appointment of Penny Carlson as Senior Vice President, Development Operations. Ms. Carlson brings more than two decades of biopharmaceutical leadership experience across clinical program management, study execution and data management, with a track record of advancing novel programs across multiple therapeutic areas. In her new role, she will oversee Kymera's global clinical development operations as the Company advances multiple programs through mid- and late-stage development. Kymera also announced that Jeremy Chadwick will retire from his role as Chief Operating Officer and will remain as an advisor to the Company through the end of the year.

"We're thrilled to welcome Penny to our team at this important stage in our growth. Her proven leadership and deep expertise in shaping global development strategies across large immunology indications will be instrumental as we continue to advance our pipeline through clinical development and toward commercialization," said Nello Mainolfi, PhD, Founder, President and CEO, Kymera Therapeutics. "I would like to sincerely thank Jeremy for his dedication and many contributions to Kymera's success throughout the company's remarkable growth."

"I was drawn to Kymera by its unwavering commitment to rigorous and ambitious scientific innovation and meaningful clinical impact," said Ms. Carlson. "I am thrilled to be joining the company at such an exciting time of progress and opportunity, and I look forward to working with the talented team at Kymera to help advance these programs for patients and prepare the company for the next phase of growth and development."

Prior to joining Kymera, Ms. Carlson served as Vice President and Head of Global Clinical Development Operations at Takeda, where she led a global organization responsible for the planning and execution of clinical trials across regions and therapeutic areas. During her tenure at Takeda, she held several senior leadership roles overseeing global clinical development operations and strategy. Earlier in her career, Ms. Carlson held leadership positions at Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Aileron Therapeutics, and other organizations across the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry. She received a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from Allegheny College.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the field of targeted protein degradation (TPD) to develop medicines that address critical health problems and have the potential to dramatically improve patients' lives. Kymera is deploying TPD to address disease targets and pathways inaccessible with conventional therapeutics. Having advanced the first degrader into the clinic for immunological diseases, Kymera is focused on building an industry-leading pipeline of oral small molecule degraders to provide a new generation of convenient, highly effective therapies for patients with these conditions. Founded in 2016, Kymera has been recognized as one of Boston's top workplaces for the past several years. For more information about our science, pipeline and people, please visit www.kymeratx.com or follow us on X or LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:

Justine Koenigsberg

investors@kymeratx.com

857-285-5300

Media Contact:

Matthew Henson

media@kymeratx.com

857-285-5300