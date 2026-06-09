Elis S.A.: Elis announces the acquisition of RS10 in Spain

Elis announces the acquisition of RS10 in Spain

Puteaux, June 9, 2026 - Elis, a global leader in circular services, today announces the acquisition of 100% of RS10 Servicios Tratamientos y mantenimientos de Tejidos S.L. (« RS10 ») in Spain.

Located in the north-east of Barcelona, RS10 operates a modern laundry facility and primarily serves customers in the healthcare sector, as well as clients in the hospitality industry. With 90 employees, the company mainly provides flat linen and workwear rental and maintenance services.

This acquisition will enable Elis to strengthen its presence in the local public healthcare sector while increasing its industrial capacity in the region.

RS10 generated €5.5 million in revenue in 2025 and will be consolidated into the Group's financial statements from June 1, 2026.

About Elis

As the leader in circular services, thanks to a rental-maintenance model optimized by traceability technologies, Elis innovates every day. In its 31 countries, Elis meets the needs of its customers in terms of protection, hygiene, and well-being, while assisting them in achieving their environmental objectives. With unique operational know-how and a profitable organic growth profile, Elis creates sustainable value for its shareholders, customers and employees.

https://fr.elis.com/en

Contacts

Nicolas Buron

Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux

Investor Relations

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com