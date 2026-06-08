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WKN: 922305 | ISIN: US95082P1057 | Ticker-Symbol: WP7
Tradegate
08.06.26 | 09:31
309,20 Euro
+0,91 % +2,80
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
304,10308,6011:57
304,10308,6011:48
PR Newswire
08.06.2026 22:45 Uhr
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Wesco International: Wesco Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Newark Engineering Group, Expanding Data Center Cooling and Lifecycle Services

PITTSBURGH, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wesco International (NYSE: WCC), a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Newark Engineering Group ("Newark"), a Singapore-based provider of engineered cooling solutions and lifecycle services for data centers.

The acquisition expands Wesco's capabilities in data center cooling and lifecycle services and strengthens its presence in the fast-growing Southeast Asia region.

Newark specializes in the design, supply, installation, commissioning and maintenance of advanced thermal management systems that are mission-critical to data center performance and reliability. The company serves customers across Southeast Asia, including Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia, delivering integrated solutions across the full data center lifecycle-from design and installation to ongoing maintenance and optimization.

Under the terms of the agreement, Wesco will acquire 100% of Newark for a cash-free, debt-free purchase price of 175 million Singapore dollars (approximately $136 million USD).

"Newark provides integrated, turnkey cooling solutions, with strong partnerships and a blue-chip customer base that includes global technology and Fortune 500 companies," said John Engel, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Wesco.

Mr. Engel continued, "This acquisition expands our participation in the data center value chain, particularly in engineered cooling and lifecycle services, and provides a strong growth platform in Southeast Asia. It's a service-led business with attractive margins, and we see a clear path to above-market growth by leveraging Wesco's global customer relationships and expanding solutions portfolio. We expect this acquisition to enhance our growth profile, support margin expansion, and generate attractive returns within the first year."

The combination creates meaningful commercial opportunities by bringing together Newark's established regional customer relationships with Wesco's global account coverage. Wesco expects to expand access to hyperscale, enterprise, and colocation data center customers while increasing share of wallet through cross-selling electrical, communications, and supply chain solutions across Newark's installed base.

Newark generated approximately USD$60 million in revenue in 2025 and is EBITDA margin accretive to the Wesco portfolio with a purchase multiple below Wesco's current trading multiple.

"Partnering with Wesco will accelerate our growth and expand our ability to serve data center customers across Southeast Asia," said Fanny Lee, Managing Director of Newark Engineering Group. "Wesco's global platform and complementary capabilities will allow us to broaden our solutions portfolio, access new customers, and scale the business."

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026, subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

About Newark Engineering Group

Headquartered in Singapore with offices in Malaysia and Indonesia, Newark Engineering Group is a provider of mission-critical cooling and thermal management solutions, delivering integrated customized HVAC solutions spanning design support, equipment supply, installation, commissioning and lifecycle services for data centers and other mission-critical infrastructure across Southeast Asia.

About Wesco International

Wesco International (NYSE: WCC) builds, connects, powers and protects the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Wesco is a FORTUNE 500® company with approximately $24 billion in annual sales in 2025 and a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Wesco offers a best-in-class portfolio of electrical, communications, and utility solutions, serving customers across commercial, industrial, data center, and infrastructure markets.

Wesco Contact Information:

Scott Gaffner
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
[email protected]

Jennifer Sniderman
Vice President, Corporate Communications
[email protected]

SOURCE Wesco International

© 2026 PR Newswire
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