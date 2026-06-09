Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2026) - Medaro Mining Corp. (CSE: MEDA) (OTCID: MEDAF) (FSE: 1ZY) ("Medaro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced ground fieldwork at the Company's Clay Howells West rare earth element ("REE") project located in northern Ontario, approximately 50 kilometres north-northeast of Kapuskasing.

The current field program forms part of Medaro's Phase 1 exploration program and is designed to advance the Company's geological understanding of the Project through systematic prospecting, geological mapping, radiometric surveying, and geochemical sampling. The work is intended to support target generation and prioritization for possible follow-up exploration.

The current field program is expected to include, subject to access, weather, exposure and field conditions:

ground-based radiometric surveying using portable radiometric instruments, which may include a gamma-ray spectrometer or scintillometer, to measure total count radioactivity and, where instrument capability permits, potassium, uranium and thorium values;

reconnaissance geological mapping and prospecting focused on lithological contacts, structural features, alteration zones and radiometric anomalies;

targeted rock sampling, including grab samples and, where exposure permits, selective channel samples;

soil geochemical sampling over accessible target areas and follow-up grids; and

integration of geological, radiometric and geochemical data to define and rank priority exploration targets.

The Phase 1 program is expected to collect approximately 50 to 100 rock samples and approximately 100 to 200 soil samples, subject to field conditions, access, exposure, and logistical considerations. Samples collected during the program will be submitted to an accredited laboratory for multi-element analysis, including rare earth elements, as appropriate.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Medaro intends to conduct the field program under a standard quality assurance and quality control program. Field procedures are expected to include appropriate sample documentation, sample location recording, chain-of-custody protocols, and the insertion of field duplicates, as applicable. Samples will be submitted to an accredited analytical laboratory for preparation and analysis. Analytical results will be reviewed by the Company and its Qualified Person prior to disclosure.

Clay Howells West Project - Background and Opportunity

The Clay Howells West Project is located in northern Ontario, approximately 50 kilometres north-northeast of Kapuskasing, within the broader Clay-Howells alkalic intrusive/carbonatite complex. The area is characterized by syenites, carbonatites, massive magnetite units, fault-altered breccias and syenite breccias. Historical regional datasets indicate that parts of the broader complex are associated with magnetic and radiometric anomalies. Historical exploration in the area dates back to the 1950s and was largely focused on magnetic anomalies and nearby occurrences. The Company considers the Project to be prospective for rare earth element exploration; however, the Project remains at an early stage and additional work is required to evaluate its mineral potential.

Mark Ireton, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Medaro, commented: "The commencement of ground fieldwork at Clay Howells West represents an important step in advancing Medaro's understanding of the Project through a systematic and disciplined exploration approach. By integrating field radiometric surveying, geological mapping, prospecting and geochemical sampling, Medaro aims to identify and prioritize areas for potential follow-up exploration."

The Company cautions that the Project is at an early stage of exploration. References to historical exploration, regional geology, nearby occurrences or adjacent mineralization are provided for geological context only and are not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Project. The Company has not independently verified all historical information referenced in this news release, and such information should not be relied upon as current exploration results.

Qualified Person

Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., a consultant to the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About Medaro Mining Corp.

Medaro is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and advancement of high-quality mineral projects in Ontario, Quebec and Sweden. The Company's strategy is to build shareholder value through systematic exploration, disciplined project evaluation, and responsible development.

For more information, investors should review the Company's public filings available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the scope, timing, sequencing and continuation, scope, timing, sequencing and completion of the Phase 1 exploration program at the Clay Howells West REE Project; the planned radiometric survey, geological mapping, prospecting, rock sampling, soil sampling, laboratory analysis, data integration and interpretation activities; the anticipated objectives and deliverables of the Phase 1 program; the identification, delineation, ranking and follow-up of exploration targets; the possible advancement of the Project through future exploration phases; and the Company's broader plans and expectations regarding the Project.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions as of the date of this news release, including, without limitation, assumptions that field conditions, weather, access, contractor availability, equipment availability, analytical services, and other logistics will be available on reasonable timelines and consistent with current expectations; that the Company will have sufficient financing or working capital to carry out the planned program; and that exploration activities and results will support continued advancement of the Project.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: adverse weather, terrain or access conditions; delays in mobilization or commencement of fieldwork; changes to the scope, timing or cost of the exploration program; the availability and performance of contractors, laboratories, equipment and supplies; risks inherent in mineral exploration, including that exploration results may not be indicative of mineralization or may not support further work; geological interpretation risks; sampling and analytical risks; the possibility that the Project may not advance as anticipated; financing and market conditions; and other risks disclosed in the Company's public filings.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date hereof, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300661

Source: Medaro Mining Corp.