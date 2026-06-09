Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2026) - Promino Nutritional Sciences, Inc. (CSE: MUSL) (OTCID: MUSLF) (FSE: 93X) ("Promino" or the "Company"), a muscle health company focused on proprietary amino acid-based nutrition, is pleased to announce the planned launch of its first Muscle Health Research Initiative, beginning with a real-world evaluation study of Rejuvenate Muscle Health, the Company's flagship muscle health brand available through www.drinkrej.com, involving individuals utilizing GLP-1 weight management therapies.

The planned study is expected to evaluate approximately 50 adults currently prescribed GLP-1 medications as part of physician-supervised weight management programs. Participants will incorporate Rejuvenate Muscle Health into their daily nutritional regimen over an eight-week period while researchers assess product adherence, functional muscle-health measures, nutritional intake patterns and participant-reported outcomes.

The Company expects the study to be conducted with an independent research or clinical partner. Promino believes the initiative represents an important first step in generating proprietary human evidence supporting its muscle health platform across weight management, healthy aging, active lifestyle and sports performance markets.

"The rapid adoption of GLP-1 therapies has increased awareness around the importance of maintaining muscle health and adequate nutrition during weight-loss programs1," said Vito Sanzone, Chief Executive Officer of Promino. "Our objective is to build a leading proprietary muscle health platform supported by differentiated formulations, commercial execution and scientific evidence. Rejuvenate Muscle Health is the cornerstone of that strategy, and this initiative is designed to generate real-world insights that support the continued development of the brand and our broader muscle health platform."

Promino's proprietary muscle health platform currently includes Rejuvenate Muscle Health, developed for everyday muscle health consumers, and Promino NSF Certified for Sport, developed for athletes and performance-focused individuals. Management believes muscle health represents a significant emerging opportunity spanning weight management, healthy aging and sports nutrition.

The Company expects to provide updates regarding study initiation, enrollment progress and completion as appropriate.

About Promino Nutritional Sciences Inc.

Promino Nutritional Sciences is a Canadian innovation company focused on science-based, clinically proven nutrition for muscle health and recovery. Its core product, Rejuvenate Muscle Health, is a clinically researched proprietary amino acid formula designed to rebuild, restore, and rejuvenate muscle tissue.

The Company also produces Promino - NSF Certified for Sport, trusted by elite athletes. Promino's ambassadors include Stanley Cup Champion Jack Eichel (Vegas Golden Knights) and MLB legend José Bautista.

Learn more at www.drinkpromino.com and www.drinkrej.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding success of the research initiative and growing awareness of muscle health. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions made by management that the Company believes to be reasonable in the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including, without limitation: risk factors described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, including the Company's most recent management's discussion and analysis. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.

1 GLP-1 Muscle Loss: What You Should Know

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Source: Promino Nutritional Sciences, Inc.